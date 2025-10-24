Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 24th October 2025!

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,111.55 - DOWN -$139.37 (-3.28%)

GDXJ = $94.87 - DOWN -$8.24 (-7.99%)

Silver = $48.62 - DOWN -$3.23 (-6.24%)

SIL = $67.63 - DOWN -$6.09 (-8.26%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.15 - UP +$0.12 (+2.48%)

Platinum = $1,603 - DOWN -$8.00 (-0.50%)

Palladium = $1,416 - DOWN -$52.19 (-3.55%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $77.40 - UP +$0.25 (+0.32%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $3.27 - UP +$0.38 (+13.21%)

Brent Crude = $65.04 - UP +$3.94 (+6.45%)

50% OFF! I want to extend a discount for anyone who subscribes for an annual plan. This 50% off sale will end at 23:59 Mountain Time on Friday 24th October 2025 but the discount, if you take advantage of it, remains for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist subscriber.

50% OFF FOREVER

Podcasts & Posts

NB - You can view the various posts and podcasts by clicking on the hyperlinks/images provided.

Podcasts/Videos

As always, expert interview podcasts are released to paid subscribers first. For early access, please consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

Paul from

explained the brotherhood between Putin and Xi, whilst also looking at the 30,000ft geopolitical and macro-economic views. Paul is likely to come back to record 1 or 2 more episodes in due course, with more focus on commodities and energy dynamics.

’s Jon Forrest Little deep dived into all things silver, including recent challenges with Indian refineries, market dynamics and much more.

I also recorded the following midweek macro on Wednesday 22nd October, which explored why I was not fussed about the recent pullbacks in gold and silver.

Posts

Talking about silver, it is very likely that it will hit triple digits in the future. This post below explores how and why that is likely to happen.

Would you like to be featured on The Contrarian Capitalist? If so, then please DM me for opportunities.

Charts, Contrarian Commentaries, Bonus Audio, News Articles, 46 mining companies to keep tabs on, and much more inside