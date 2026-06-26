The Commodity Wrap for Friday 26th June 2026 is sponsored by Formation Metals Inc.

Formation Metals Inc. (CSE: FOMO, OTCQB: FOMTF, FSE: VF1) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and critical minerals projects in North America. Its flagship asset is the N2 Gold Project, located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Visit Formation Metals Today

Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Silver slides under $60. Gold hovers between $4,000 - $4,100.

For those that have been following the channel for a while, you will know that I am not a technical analyst. Therefore, today’s charts are from Northstar Badcharts and have featured openly on X this week, either new or reposted.

They show that Silver still has a lot of potential to fall further, especially if the lower resistance zone is not broken to the upside.

This chart below is from Saturday 17th January 2026 and shows a $400 - $500 target by the mid 2030’s.

Gold to Silver ratio

All eyes turn to Saturday 4th July 2026, the 250th anniversary of the independence of The United States. Will they announce something monetary related on the day? My guess is that they will.

There are 3 potential scenarios at play: