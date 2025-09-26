Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 26th September 2025.

Copper Mine News

Summary of the commodities markets this week:

Gold = UP +$76.07 (+2.06%)

GDXJ = UP +$4.23 (+4.60%)

Silver = UP +$2.97 (+6.92%)

SIL = UP +$3.48 (+5.23%)

Copper per lb USD = UP +$0.13 (+2.99%)

Platinum = UP +$177.21 (+12.64%)

Palladium = UP +$115.27 (+10.00%)

Uranium U308 Futures = UP +$6.15 (+7.95%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = DOWN -$0.002 (-0.07%)

Brent Crude = UP +$2.43 (+3.68%)

Podcasts & Posts

Podcasts/Videos

Plenty of excellent podcasts and videos were released this week gone. As always, podcasts are released to paid subscribers first. For early access, consider becoming a paid subscriber and to support independent media.

NB - The RSS feeds with I-Tunes and Substack should have now been sorted out. Thank you for your patience with regards to this matter.

Clem Chambers joined the show to talk about US Equities and whether or not they are in a boom or doom phase.

Gary Savage was back by very popular demand. Gary went through the mechanics of Gold and Silver whilst also sharing insights into potential exit strategies for 2029 and beyond.

Josh Young from

spoke about Nat Gas, Oil and a potentially huge opportunity in the oil industry.

Lobo Tiggre joined me to go over this Copper Mine News as well as a 30,000ft view of what is going on in the markets and metals at present.

Yours truly recorded a video that explained 5 reasons why Gold will rise in price, 5 reasons for Silver and 4 reasons for Platinum. There is a lot of room to run!

Posts

was a guest post provider this week just gone. They looked at How Apple Could Bring Back Jobs’ Aura. Thank you to

for writing the post and for allowing it to be published on this channel for Contrarian Capitalists.

Charts + Commentaries

GOLD

Here are 5 reasons why the price of gold is going to increase: