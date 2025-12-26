Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 26th December 2025! I hope that you had a fantastic Christmas Day and happy Boxing Day for those in the UK that celebrate it.

The UK market is closed today, and this would explain why some volume has been low in the markets.

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,532.50 - UP +$198.83 (+4.47%)

Silver = $79.32 - UP +$12.17 (+18.13%)

GDXJ = $121.60 - UP +$3.97 (+3.37%)

SIL = $90.01 - UP +$5.28 (+6.23%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.86 - UP +$0.37 (+6.79%)

Platinum = $2,446.50 - UP +$467.50 (+23.62%)

Palladium = $1,925 - UP +$213 (+12.44%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $81.40 - UP +$0.15 (+0.18%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $4.25 - UP +$0.29 (+7.45%)

Brent Crude = $60.32 - UP +$0.29 (+0.48%)

Podcasts & Posts

Podcasts/Videos

The mid-week macro video for Wednesday 24th December looked at the latest news, and what lays ahead for the 4 horsemen of the ‘financial’ apocalypse.

Posts

NB - I am not a financial advisor

Add to physical position? Trade? Or Both?