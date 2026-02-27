Welcome to the Friday 27th February Commodity Wrap.

Here’s to protecting your wealth, defending your freedom, and outsmarting the system.

NB - The Premium/Paid Subscriber Audio has gone back to being behind the paywall as having the post set up as an audio post was affecting both open rate and promotability. WTI has also been added to the summary chart below.

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why

Mexico violence sends gold and silver higher as jurisdiction risk returns

Gold and silver moved higher early in the week following reports that Mexican special forces eliminated CJNG cartel leader El Mencho. Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and any instability in key mining jurisdictions immediately raises supply risk. This is a reminder that geopolitical risk above ground can impact metals just as much as geology below ground.

US involvement highlights growing resource security tensions

Reports that US intelligence assisted Mexican operations show how closely resource security and national security are now connected. Mexico’s importance to global silver supply means stability there is strategically important not just economically.

Just factor this all in when looking/analysing mining stocks around the world. Jurisdiction risk is real and needs to be analysed properly.

CME halts metals trading at a critical moment

The CME temporarily halted metals and Nat Gas futures trading due to ‘technical issues’ just as silver was gaining upward momentum. Exchange disruptions during critical periods raise serious questions about liquidity and market structure.