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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

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Gold and Silver consolidating

A shocking start to the week saw Gold drop to $4,100 and Silver to $61. Amid the market madness, both consolidated throughout the week to finish at x and x respectively.

I’m not going to call a resumption to the upside just yet (short-term neutral to bearish on the Contrarian Capitalist traffic light system) but I do think that next week will give us a much clearer indication.

Lower prices are to be viewed as opportunities.

Silver Open Interest is at its lowest levels in 20 years, and we can assume from this that paper silver is vastly oversold. Add to that the lack of physical silver and the ever-increasing war type demand, and you have a recipe for much higher prices.

Gold does not always act as the immediate safe haven in a time of war. That honour falls to the USD. Whether we like it or not, the USD is still King Dollar. With increased market turbulence ahead, we can expect the DXY to increase, which is a way of saying that the Euro, Yen and Pound Sterling are likely to continue to get weaker against the US Dollar.

More currency printing will likely be upon us. This will send gold (and likely most other commodities) significantly higher.

Alasdair Macleod had a superb chart in his post today and it is worth having a look at.