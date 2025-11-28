Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 28th November 2025! As a way to show my thanks to each and every one of you, this Commodity Wrap has no paywall and is FREE for everyone!

Bonus Audio & Main commodity news items

CME’s Night of Negligence: “Cooling Glitch” Cripples Global Futures as $24.4 Billion Repo Lifeline Exposes System on the Brink

CME Commodity Futures Trading Halted After Data Center Glitch - Bloomberg

Tether’s 116-Ton Gold Hoard Rivals Reserves Of Korea And Hungary: Jefferies

The Last Cheap Silver Around, 78:1 Today is Nothing. Prepare for 15:1 or LOWER

China’s Silver Lifeline Snaps: London Won’t Be Rescued Again

The short squeeze in gold intensifies - by Alasdair Macleod

The Gold Supply Crisis Nobody’s Talking About

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,218.76 - UP +$154.49 (+3.80%)

GDXJ = $109.06 - UP +$15.08 (+16.05%)

Silver = $56.37 - UP +$6.38 (+12.77%) - ALL NEW TIME NOMINAL HIGH

SIL = $77.51.82 - UP +$12.51 (+19.25%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.27 - UP +$0.20 (+3.97%)

Platinum = $1,688.50 - UP +$156.50 (+10.35%)

Palladium = $1,448.16 - UP +$70.66 (+5.13%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $75.95 - UP +$0.20 (+0.26%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $4.68 - UP +$0.25 (+5.68%)

Brent Crude = $63.19 - UP +$1.40 (+2.27%)

SILVER

We start this Commodity Wrap with Silver. The CME commodity futures trading shenanigans are covered in depth in the bonus audio at the top of the post.

In short (pardon the pun), CME commodity futures trading was halted overnight between Thursday 27th and Friday 28th November due to a ‘data centre glitch’., as per Bloomberg.

The entire futures universe was bought to a standstill, just as banks tapped a staggering $24.4 billion from the Federal Reserve’s Standing Repo Facility.

All of this during a very thin holiday session. Surprise? I think not.

also noted on X that…..

We could sit around and complain about market manipulation all day long, but anyone that is stacking is going to wildly benefit from all of this in the long run.

It’s just a little bit too convenient for me that silver continues to show signs of life and then….whoops…..data centre glitch!

4 reasons why stackers will win out are:

1 - The physical market has a significant shortage

2- AI and ‘Green Energy’ are going to continue to put pressure on industrial demand

3 - Retail is starting to wake up to silver

4 - It is still a monetary metal!

All the manipulation in the world will not stop silver from surging much higher, and possibly much sooner than people expect!

Silver finished the week at $56.37 - UP +$6.38 (+12.77%) - a new record nominal high!

Daily Silver Chart

Weekly Silver Chart

GOLD

Tether’s gold purchases last quarter accounted for nearly 2% of total global gold demand and almost 12% of central bank purchases. Therefore, it is not just central banks that are buying gold!

Even more interesting are the Open Interest (OI) contracts at the moment. As per

-

‘‘As a rule of thumb, when open interest is high it reflects an increase in speculators expecting higher gold prices. It is typical of bull markets that open interest remains high tracking the price, and when it gets excessive prices are due to correct’’.

However, Open Interest is declining and the recent LBMA conference in Kyoto saw a small poll of attendees agree that gold would rise to an average of $5,000 in 2026.

These people will unlikely go short COMEX as they look to go long.

Put in another way, if you are a hedge fund manager and Goldman Sachs reported a shift to a 60/20/20 portfolio (20% being a gold allocation), then you will likely need to increase your gold position.

Most hedge fund managers won’t have a significant position at the moment, but they will need one, thus going long. Due to that 60/20/20 suggestion, a lot of liquidity is going to need to be placed into these positions.

Demand is likely to be very sticky i.e. not people trying to trade the markets.

This dynamic just adds to the fundamentals of gold that we have spoken about at length before on The Contrarian Capitalist.

To add fuel to the fire, there is also The Gold Supply Crisis Nobody’s Talking About

Gold finished the week at $4,218.76 - UP +$154.49 (+3.80%)

Daily Gold Chart

Weekly Gold Chart

GDXJ & SIL

Onwards and upwards for the GDXJ and SIL. For those that like miners, then please read this updated list from

below.

I’ll keep the GDXJ and SIL descriptions in for this week only.

GDXJ finished the week at $109.06 - UP +$15.08 (+16.05%)

SIL finished the week at $77.51 - UP +$12.51 (+19.25%)

GOLD TO SILVER RATIO (GSR)

Thanks to Bullion by Post for the chart

The Gold to Silver ratio is 74.70 - DOWN -9.38 (-11.16%) month on month

The ratio looks like it is starting to break down.

believes that it has the ability to drop down to 15:1 and possibly even lower! This means that silver has a long way to go and will very much outperform gold significantly!

To help put the move into perspective, below is the 5-year GSR chart.

COPPER (per lb USD)

Copper per lb USD rose on the back of UBS raising their outlook. The upgrades by UBS reflect a much larger projected supply deficit for 2025 and 2026 (far higher than previously thought), which increases the upside risk for prices as demand remains robust.

The UBS deficit for 2025 is now 230,000 tonnes, up sharply from the 53,000 tonnes previously forecasted.

2026 Price Targets are:

March 2026: US $11,500/t (up $750/t vs prior)

June 2026: US $12,000/t

September 2026: US $12,500/t

December 2026: US $13,000/t (new target)

Copper per lb USD finished the week at $5.27 - UP +$0.20 (+3.97%)

PLATINUM

We mentioned the structural deficit in Platinum last week. The recent Q3 report from the WPIC suggested that 2026 could see a small surplus in Platinum.

The rally seen this week is very much likely due to the new Chinese Futures that were opened (conveniently) on Wednesday 26th November.

The idea is to improve demand visibility and gives Chinese industrial and investment users a direct & transparent way to hedge.

Platinum finished the week at $1,688.50 - UP +$156.50 (+10.35%)

PALLADIUM

Broader precious metals strength was the main reason for the upswing in Palladium this week.

Palladium finished the week at $1,448.16 - UP +$70.66 (+5.13%)

URANIUM (U308 FUTURES)

Pretty quiet on the Uranium front. The biggest recent news being major producer Kazatomprom recently reporting higher exports and output. This in turn has helped to somewhat ease supply-tightness concerns and weighed on bullish demand-based sentiment.

Uranium U308 futures finished the week at $75.95 - UP +$0.20 (+0.26%)

NATURAL GAS (Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price)

Natural Gas Weekly Update via the EIA.

Natural gas - Price - Chart - Historical Data - News

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot finished the week at $4.68 - UP +$0.25 (+5.68%)

BRENT CRUDE

The CME issues also affected oil trading on 27th and 28th. News is still mixed, and future podcast guest Adam A. Rozencwajg will be able to deep dive into Oil in December.

In short, there are still oversupply concerns and weak demand growth forecast, combined with potential peace talks progressing between Russia/Ukraine.

Physical tightness vs oversupply expectations seems to be the biggest battle ground for Brent Crude. I’m looking for more downside before significant upside in the years ahead!

Brent Crude finished the week at $63.19 - UP +$1.40 (+2.27%)

OIL TO GOLD RATIO

The current Oil to Gold ratio sits at 72.12 and continues to creep up.

Source

Below graphic produced by Chat GPT, showing the ratios over time and what they mean for both oil and gold.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

No new moves in the last week.

CC’s 3 MAIN POINTS

1 - Silver manipulation is at an all-time high. Watch out for how the markets respond on Monday 1st December.

2 - Pay attention to the variety of supply deficits in commodities. Simple supply and demand economics would suggest that commodities will be a case of onwards and upwards (price wise) moving forwards.

3 - Don’t be concerned by rising prices in gold and silver. Dollar cost averaging in is a sensible thing to do. NB - Not financial advice.

OVERALL THESIS

My thesis is that US Major Indices are going to spike back upwards and reach new ATH’s this year. This will form a blow off top. This will likely happen due to the fact that The Federal Reserve will very likely start to reduce rates either in May or June.

NB - I expect the US Indices to continue their upward trajectory for the next 12-18 months, blowing every negative risk out of the water. Even the recent downturn from the start of November isn’t a cause for concern imo.

QE will be announced thus boosting liquidity and helping to push the markets higher. This QE will likely be stealthy and in the shape of Yield Curve Control (YCC). The Fed will also likely cut in October as well. This would just add further fuel to the fire.

NB 2 - The Fed did cut by 25bps on Wednesday 17th September 2025 and also cut by 25bps on Wednesday 29th October. They are likely to cut again at least once before the end of 2025.

NB 3 - The Fed had already started QT & and QT has now ended as per Jerome Powell on 29th October 2025)

War in Europe (which the UK + EU desperately want) could likely see capital flight out of there and into US stocks.

Once a blow off top has been achieved then it will be a case of look out below. When the markets go down then they are well and truly going to take everything with it. This would be the time to load up on commodities i.e. Oil, Nat Gas, Silver, Gold etc

This is a completely Contrarian view given everything that has been happening in the last couple of weeks and please do not take any of this as investment advice.

