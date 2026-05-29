Welcome to the Commodity Wrap for Friday 29th May 2026.

Please note that the End of Month Macro with Tom Bradshaw will be with you on Saturday 30th May and the Market Wrap for the week will be with you on Sunday 31st May.

Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Europe’s Energy Problem Is Far from Over

Europe may have avoided a full-scale energy collapse after the Russia-Ukraine crisis, but the continent remains dangerously exposed to global supply disruptions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. If disruptions continue for another 1–3 months (likely), then Europe could face a serious natural gas storage shortfall heading into winter.

Europe’s Gas Storage Crisis

Europe entered the summer refill season with storage levels far below normal after a prolonged cold winter and heavy industrial demand drained inventories.

Gas storage across Europe currently sits around 35–37%, well below the normal seasonal level of roughly 50%. Remember that the EU requires member states to maintain high storage fill levels, typically targeting an 80% to 90% capacity by early winter!

Some countries are in far worse shape than others:

Dutch gas reserves fell to just 5.8% by the end of winter 2025/2026

Germany dropped toward 20%

France hovered around 27%

Equinor has warned that prolonged disruptions could push Dutch TTF natural gas prices toward €90/MWh. It currently sits at €46/MWh

If €90/MWh happens, Europe would likely see:

Furthered industrial demand destruction

Fuel switching

Higher electricity prices

Renewed inflationary pressure across manufacturing

Unlike 2022, Europe is not facing immediate collapse. However, the continent remains structurally vulnerable due to its dependence on imported LNG and unstable global energy flows.

Why The USA Benefits

Ironically, the longer the current geopolitical tensions continue, the more strategic leverage the United States gains.

Europe increasingly faces a choice: