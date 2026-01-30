Increased volatility in commodities is to be expected, but even this week would have caught the most conservative people by surprise! It is vital to remember the bigger picture!

Welcome to the Friday 30th January Commodity Wrap, your no-nonsense guide to what’s moving markets and what to watch next.

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

Podcasts/Videos/Posts from this week

With $5,000 Gold and $100 Silver under our belts, The Sirius Report discussed a 2016 prophecy as well as the start of the resource war between the US and China.

Paul Kiker of Kiker Wealth Management talked gold, portfolio positioning and how to potentially profit from a weaker US Dollar.

Rudy Havenstein had an open Q&A in which he talked music, a potentially broken system, power, psychology and much more.

The mid-week macro looked at Gold, Silver and Energy Prices

There was also the 1st Contrarian Capitalist deep dive into a very profitable mining company. You can read about that below:

NB - The end of month macro for January will be recorded on Friday 30th January 2026 and will be sent out on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Now let’s dive into the critical commodity insights, the full chart deck, an exclusive bonus audio for paid subscribers, the new short- & long-term traffic light system, and, of course, a quick look at Rob’s sporting teams.

⚡Critical Commodity Insights: What Moved and Why