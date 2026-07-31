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Weekly Commodity Price Summary

Legend: 🟢 Up | 🟡 Unchanged | 🔴 Down

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Gold defends $4,000

The Fed’s decision to hold firm, combined with some dissent within The Fed itself, along with people buying the dip and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have all had an impact on gold.

However, given everything that has been going on, gold has held out quite well. There was a brief dip below $4,000 but gold has shown strength by holding firm.

There could be some more room to the downside to be had, which is why I remain short-term neutral/bearish on it.

But make no mistake of the fundamentals. They are strong. Central Banks keep buying and the US holds more gold than the next 3 nations combined. China not included as this is an ‘official’ gold reserves by country for Q1 2026, as per the Sound Money Report.

Central Banks continue to buy gold. The following is from the World Gold Council website and shows that the gold market is showing remarkable resilience.