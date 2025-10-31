Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist Commodity Wrap for Friday 31st October 2025!

Summary of the Commodity Markets this week

Gold = $4,001.50 - DOWN -$110.05 (-2.68%)

GDXJ = $93.67 - DOWN -$1.20 (-1.26%)

Silver = $48.65 - UP +$0.03 (+0.07%)

SIL = $66.56 - DOWN -$1.07 (-1.58%)

Copper per lb USD = $5.16 - UP +$0.01 (+0.02%)

Platinum = $1,567 - DOWN -$36.00 (-2.25%)

Palladium = $1,436.50 - UP +$20.50 (+1.45%)

Uranium U308 Futures = $82.25 - UP +$4.85 (+6.27%)

Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $3.45 - UP +$0.18 (+5.53%)

Brent Crude = $64.46 - DOWN -$0.58 (-0.89%)

Podcasts & Posts

Podcasts/Videos

SD Bullion's

went through why gold, silver, platinum, palladium and oil still have a lot of room to run.

explained why commodities will win in the years ahead and why currencies and bonds will concurrently collapse.

The Mid-Week Macro was recorded on Wednesday 29th October and looked at the recent rate cuts, stock and commodities market and much more.

The Mid-Month and End-of-Month macro with Chris Stadele of

Please note that the

due to family commitments/vacations.

Posts

A Layman’s terms article about gold and silver terminology was released on Tuesday 28th October.

