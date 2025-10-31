Commodity Wrap 31/10/2025 - Trick or Treat for Gold and Oil?
Gold = $4,001.50 - DOWN -$110.05 (-2.68%)
GDXJ = $93.67 - DOWN -$1.20 (-1.26%)
Silver = $48.65 - UP +$0.03 (+0.07%)
SIL = $66.56 - DOWN -$1.07 (-1.58%)
Copper per lb USD = $5.16 - UP +$0.01 (+0.02%)
Platinum = $1,567 - DOWN -$36.00 (-2.25%)
Palladium = $1,436.50 - UP +$20.50 (+1.45%)
Uranium U308 Futures = $82.25 - UP +$4.85 (+6.27%)
Nat Gas Henry Hub Spot USD = $3.45 - UP +$0.18 (+5.53%)
Brent Crude = $64.46 - DOWN -$0.58 (-0.89%)
SD Bullion’swent through why gold, silver, platinum, palladium and oil still have a lot of room to run. explained why commodities will win in the years ahead and why currencies and bonds will concurrently collapse.
The Mid-Week Macro was recorded on Wednesday 29th October and looked at the recent rate cuts, stock and commodities market and much more.
A Layman’s terms article about gold and silver terminology was released on Tuesday 28th October.
Special FREE Webinar offer for Contrarian Capitalists
Adam Fayed is hosting a free webinar about offshore investing on Wednesday 5th November. In this webinar, Adam will explore this important topic in depth, covering the how’s, whys, dos, and don’ts of successful international investing.
If you are not able to attend live, then no problem. Register anyway (using the button below) and you’ll receive a free recording of the session straight to your inbox.
