Daniela Cambone - The path to $5,000 gold is clear

Today’s podcast guest is Daniela Cambone. Host of The Daniela Cambone Show and fluent in Italian, French & Gold.
NB - Recorded on Thursday 9th October AM
In this wide-ranging podcast, Daniela discusses:
What it means for Gold to break $4,000
Why the path to $5,000 Gold is clear
Would 5-digit gold be a surprise?
Fundamentals at play and her personal plan for Gold
Silver
Journalism and what people need to be aware of
2 fantastic life lessons from 2 mentors
And much more
Contact Information
You can connect with Daniela on X
Or visit her show/website, which is with ITM trading.
Book in a call with the ITM Trading team on Calendly
Rhodium Deep Dive (mentioned in the interview)
