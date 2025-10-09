Daniela Cambone - The path to $5,000 gold is clear

Today’s podcast guest is Daniela Cambone. Host of The Daniela Cambone Show and fluent in Italian, French & Gold.

Recorded on Thursday 9th October AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Daniela discusses:

What it means for Gold to break $4,000

Why the path to $5,000 Gold is clear

Would 5-digit gold be a surprise?

Fundamentals at play and her personal plan for Gold

Silver

Journalism and what people need to be aware of

2 fantastic life lessons from 2 mentors

And much more

