David Roy Newby - King Solomon, Digital Assets and the Future of Financial Freedom

Today’s episode features David Roy Newby, a family and business legacy coach to entrepreneurs and investors. David helps his clients strategically use King Solomon’s wisdom, that enabled Solomon to build a $4 Trillion fortune with his enterprises.

He is the founder of GoldPlusCoin.com and the author of multiple books that have empowered readers since 2006, including his latest #1 bestseller “Beyond Billions.”

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 24th February PM

David Roy Newby discusses:

The importance of King Solomon in this day and age and why his teachings and wisdom should be studied

CBDC’s, Digital ID’s, WEF and what is in store for the world moving forwards

Why he comes from a position of abundance and efficiency with regards to resources

Bitcoin and Gold. Why they should go hand in hand.

Why previous attempts to tokenize gold have failed but why the next attempt might not

Crypto, stablecoins and how to potentially diversify assets in order to remain free and at liberty.

And much more

Contact Information & Articles and Videos of Note

David can be reached regarding speaking, guest-expert appearance, or legacy coaching at David@DavidRoyNewby.com

Or WhatsApp, Signal, or text at +1-248-325-8872.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/davidroynewby/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidroynewby/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidroynewby

Twitter - https://twitter.com/DavidRoyNewby

And watch his speech at the Harvard Club of Boston - A 9 Month Old, $200 Million, and Your Legacy - David Roy Newby at Harvard Club of Boston

David showed his Faraday Bag on the video. You can find out more about them here.

Unlock Exclusive Access

Become a paid subscriber to gain early access to expert interview podcasts, the Friday Commodity Wrap, Sunday Market Wrap, and premium insights like the new short & long-term commodity traffic light system, bonus audios and exclusive mid and end month macro videos. Starting at just $9.17/month, it’s your edge for protecting wealth, spotting opportunities, and staying ahead of the markets.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.