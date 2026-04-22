Does buy the dip still exist? Commodities, condoms and more.

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 22nd April 2026.

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This post and video are FREE for everyone, and topics covered include:

Does buying the dip still exist? And why MktContext might have been spot on!

Commodities and equities overview

U.S. / Iran latest

And much more

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Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro. We will check in with the latest odds of the Fed rate decision at the end of April. No change is 99.4% nailed on and this is a sentiment that I agree with.

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Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

World’s biggest condom maker Karex set to raise prices due to Iran war - hilarious for the comments

EU approves €90bn loan for Ukraine as pipeline is turned on ending deadlock