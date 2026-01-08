Don Durrett - Either gold or the S&P 500 is lying. Both can’t be telling the truth!

Today’s podcast guest is Don Durrett of Don’s Newsletter and of goldstockdata.com.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST

NB - Recorded on Thursday 8th January 2026 PM

Unlock Exclusive Access

Become a paid subscriber to gain early access to expert interview podcasts, the Friday Commodity Wrap, Sunday Market Wrap, and premium insights like the new short & long-term traffic light system, bonus audios and exclusive mid and end month macro videos. Starting at just $9.17/month, it’s your edge for protecting wealth, spotting opportunities, and staying ahead of the markets.

Upgrade to Paid

In this video, you will discover:

Why all eyes have to be on gold and not necessarily silver

Whether its gold or the S&P 500 that is lying

Why the Russell 2000 could be considered a train wreck

Don’s updated price targets (upside and downside) for gold and silver for 2026

Key numbers to watch out for in the S&P 500 in 2026

The most important chart that you need to keep your eyes on

Why the future is very bright for the miners

Don’s 2-fold potential in crypto

And much more

Contact Information

You can find Don Durrett, at Don’s Newsletter, X, at www.goldstockdata.com and also on YouTube.

Our previous 3 conversations are below.

As well as the most recent mid-week update from Don Durrett

Upgrade to Paid

Don also recommended his book but suggested to wait to February. I’ve linked to the current book.