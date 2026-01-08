The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Don Durrett - Either gold or the S&P 500 is lying. Both can’t be telling the truth!

Key targets to watch out for in the S&P 500, Gold and Silver moving forwards.
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
Don Durrett's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist and Don Durrett
Jan 08, 2026
Today’s podcast guest is Don Durrett of Don’s Newsletter and of goldstockdata.com.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Thursday 8th January 2026 PM

NB - Recorded on Thursday 8th January 2026 PM

In this video, you will discover:

  • Why all eyes have to be on gold and not necessarily silver

  • Whether its gold or the S&P 500 that is lying

  • Why the Russell 2000 could be considered a train wreck

  • Don’s updated price targets (upside and downside) for gold and silver for 2026

  • Key numbers to watch out for in the S&P 500 in 2026

  • The most important chart that you need to keep your eyes on

  • Why the future is very bright for the miners

  • Don’s 2-fold potential in crypto

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can find Don Durrett, at Don’s Newsletter, X, at www.goldstockdata.com and also on YouTube.

As well as the most recent mid-week update from Don Durrett

Don’s Newsletter
Mid-Week Recap (1/7/2026)
The year started off strong for the S&P 500, closing today above 6900 and near an ATH. That gave gold and silver a boost. They love a strong stock market. Silver spot closed above $80 on Tuesday and closed today at $78. The rumor is that gold and silver are going to get smacked over the next week (starting on Friday), from the Bloomberg commodity index …
Read more
20 hours ago · 43 likes · Don Durrett

Don also recommended his book but suggested to wait to February. I’ve linked to the current book.

