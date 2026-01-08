Don Durrett - Either gold or the S&P 500 is lying. Both can’t be telling the truth!

Today’s podcast guest is Don Durrett of Don’s Newsletter and of goldstockdata.com.
NB - Recorded on Thursday 8th January 2026 PM
Why all eyes have to be on gold and not necessarily silver
Whether its gold or the S&P 500 that is lying
Why the Russell 2000 could be considered a train wreck
Don’s updated price targets (upside and downside) for gold and silver for 2026
Key numbers to watch out for in the S&P 500 in 2026
The most important chart that you need to keep your eyes on
Why the future is very bright for the miners
Don’s 2-fold potential in crypto
Contact Information
You can find Don Durrett, at Don’s Newsletter, X, at www.goldstockdata.com and also on YouTube.
