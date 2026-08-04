Don Durrett: Gold/S&P Death Cross Still Looms Despite Record Highs – Economy on the Brink

Today’s podcast guest is Don Durrett of Don’s Newsletter and of goldstockdata.com.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th August 2026 PM

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In this wide-ranging conversation, Don discusses:

Why record S&P 500 highs near 7,736 does not remove the risk of a Gold/S&P death cross

Why 7,000 on the S&P 500 is the key level: a break lower likely forces Fed cuts while staying above points to the Fed holding

Surface economic data looks fine but deep problems in housing affordability, the K shaped recovery, and rising living costs mean many young people cannot match their parents’ living standards

How The Fed is stuck in a catch 22 and cannot fight inflation while also supporting the economy and stock market

That Gold near $4,100 and silver near $59 are likely creating attractive dip buying opportunities in mining stocks

Silver miners offer strong upside as silver could rise far more than gold; focus on undervalued producers with growth and a diversified group rather than a few picks

Japan selling US Treasuries to support the yen is an early warning that further sales could push the 10-year yield above 5 percent, which is a potentially dangerous level

The precious metals bull market remains in Phase 1 after Leg 1; Leg 2 would likely see $6,500 gold and the last leg (leg 3), the mania phase, is still some way off

Why the window to buy undervalued miners is still open

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Conversations

You can find Don Durrett, at Don’s Newsletter, X, at www.goldstockdata.com and also on YouTube.

Our previous 5 conversations are below.

How to Invest in Gold and Silver: A Complete Guide with a Focus on Mining Stocks

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.