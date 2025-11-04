The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

1

Doomberg - You can't sanction energy volume and expect to win

A worldwide tour of current energy policy including USA, UK, Europe, Russia, China, India, The Middle East, Egypt, Oceania and South America
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Nov 04, 2025
1
Today’s episode with

Doomberg
offers an updated worldwide tour of current energy policy.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th November AM

In this thoroughly informative podcast, Doomberg discusses:

  • Current energy policy in USA, UK, Europe, Russia, China, India, Egypt, South America, Middle East and Oceania

  • Oil and Natural Gas markets in the USA (and outlooks)

  • The difference between a Republican and Democratic presidency for oil and gas producers

  • An overview of the geopolitical landscape worldwide

  • And much more

Contact Information, Previous Episodes & Articles of Note

It was incredibly eye opening to be able to chat with

Doomberg
. Please do go and check out Doomberg’s Substack and the website at www.doomberg.com

Our 2 previous conversations are below!

Doomberg - You Can't Have Heavy Industry With A Dumb Energy Policy

Doomberg - You Can't Have Heavy Industry With A Dumb Energy Policy

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
September 24, 2024
Read full story
Doomberg - Trump is doing EXACTLY what he said he would do

Doomberg - Trump is doing EXACTLY what he said he would do

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
Apr 8
Read full story

2 recent posts from Doomberg that are recommended reading are:

Doomberg
Taleb’s Law
“I’ve seen gluts not followed by shortages, but I’ve never seen a shortage not followed by a glut.” – Nassim Taleb…
Read more
3 days ago · 739 likes · 155 comments · Doomberg
Doomberg
Playing Catch Up
“In nuclear war, all men are cremated equal.” – Dexter Gordon…
Read more
7 hours ago · 251 likes · 89 comments · Doomberg

Doomberg also mentioned the

Classics Read Aloud
Substack. Please do go and check that out at Classics Read Aloud | Substack.

Chinese molten salt reactor achieves conversion of thorium-uranium fuel - World Nuclear News

EDF gets go-ahead for Hinkley Point B decommissioning - World Nuclear News

Iran says planning for large-scale nuclear energy expansion - World Nuclear News

