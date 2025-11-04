Doomberg - You can't sanction energy volume and expect to win

Today’s episode with

offers an updated worldwide tour of current energy policy.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th November AM

In this thoroughly informative podcast, Doomberg discusses:

Current energy policy in USA, UK, Europe, Russia, China, India, Egypt, South America, Middle East and Oceania

Oil and Natural Gas markets in the USA (and outlooks)

The difference between a Republican and Democratic presidency for oil and gas producers

An overview of the geopolitical landscape worldwide

And much more

Chinese molten salt reactor achieves conversion of thorium-uranium fuel - World Nuclear News

EDF gets go-ahead for Hinkley Point B decommissioning - World Nuclear News

Iran says planning for large-scale nuclear energy expansion - World Nuclear News

