Doomberg - You can't sanction energy volume and expect to win

Today’s episode withoffers an updated worldwide tour of current energy policy.
Please SUBSCRIBE, LIKE AND SHARE THIS PODCAST
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 4th November AM
In this thoroughly informative podcast, Doomberg discusses:
Current energy policy in USA, UK, Europe, Russia, China, India, Egypt, South America, Middle East and Oceania
Oil and Natural Gas markets in the USA (and outlooks)
The difference between a Republican and Democratic presidency for oil and gas producers
An overview of the geopolitical landscape worldwide
And much more
Contact Information, Previous Episodes & Articles of Note
It was incredibly eye opening to be able to chat with. Please do go and check out Doomberg’s Substack and the website at www.doomberg.com
Our 2 previous conversations are below!
2 recent posts from Doomberg that are recommended reading are:
Doomberg also mentioned theSubstack. Please do go and check that out at Classics Read Aloud | Substack.
Chinese molten salt reactor achieves conversion of thorium-uranium fuel - World Nuclear News
EDF gets go-ahead for Hinkley Point B decommissioning - World Nuclear News
Iran says planning for large-scale nuclear energy expansion - World Nuclear News
ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.
Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.
Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.
Not ready for a paid subscription? You can still support the channel by buying me a coffee. Every contribution helps us keep delivering top-tier content.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.