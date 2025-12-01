The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Preview

Dr Nomi Prins on Markets, Metals, Rate Cuts and Policy Shifts

Why the Fed’s next moves could reshape U.S. equities and global risk assets. We explore projected rate cuts, a likely dovish shift in leadership and supply and demand economics for commodities!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
Nomi's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
Nomi
Dec 01, 2025
Today’s episode features Dr Nomi Prins, macro-economist, geopolitical financial expert, best-selling author and founder of Prinsights with Nomi Prins, a geopolitical financial and macro-economic analysis company.

Nomi has held key positions on Wall Street including as a managing director at Goldman Sachs, a senior managing director at Bear Stearns in London, a strategist at Lehman Brothers, and an analyst at the Chase Manhattan Bank.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Monday 1st December AM

Dr Nomi Prins discusses:

  • Projected Fed rate cuts for December

  • Why 100bps of cuts are likely for 2026

  • Why a new Fed chair is likely to be dovish and what this means for the current administration

  • How the above will impact U.S Equity markets moving forwards

  • Supply & Demand economics for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium and uranium

  • The importance of stepping back from the noise and seeing the much larger picture for commodities

  • And much more

NB - We spoke about who could be the new Fed Chair come May 2025. It looks very likely that this will be Kevin Hassett.

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

I highly recommend that you connect with Dr

Nomi
Prins and Prinsights with Nomi Prins on Substack.

Our 2 previous conversations are below:

Dr Nomi Prins - Tariff turmoil, bonds, stocks, the Fed and Gold

Dr Nomi Prins - Tariff turmoil, bonds, stocks, the Fed and Gold

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
Apr 10
Dr Nomi Prins - The Fed, Rate Cuts, Banking + The Benefits of GOLD

Dr Nomi Prins - The Fed, Rate Cuts, Banking + The Benefits of GOLD

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
September 23, 2024
And the following 2 articles are also highly recommended reading.

Prinsights with Nomi Prins
The Gold Supply Crisis Nobody’s Talking About
Everyone’s fixated on whether the Fed will cut rates or what central banks are doing with their reserves…
6 days ago · 38 likes · Nomi
Prinsights with Nomi Prins
NOVEMBER ISSUE - Copper’s Reckoning: The Rising Miner Central to Strategic Supply Lines
Copper has anchored the U.S. communications and energy industries since the mid-1800s, when it became the wire for the first electric telegraphs and was integrated with full-scale electric-power grids. It has been a consistent stalwart of energy supply since. Without copper, we don’t have electricity. In many ways, it powers the economy forward…
11 days ago · 9 likes · Nomi

© 2025 Rob Smallbone
