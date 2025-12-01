Dr Nomi Prins on Markets, Metals, Rate Cuts and Policy Shifts

Today’s episode features Dr Nomi Prins, macro-economist, geopolitical financial expert, best-selling author and founder of Prinsights with Nomi Prins, a geopolitical financial and macro-economic analysis company.

Nomi has held key positions on Wall Street including as a managing director at Goldman Sachs, a senior managing director at Bear Stearns in London, a strategist at Lehman Brothers, and an analyst at the Chase Manhattan Bank.

Dr Nomi Prins discusses:

Projected Fed rate cuts for December

Why 100bps of cuts are likely for 2026

Why a new Fed chair is likely to be dovish and what this means for the current administration

How the above will impact U.S Equity markets moving forwards

Supply & Demand economics for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium and uranium

The importance of stepping back from the noise and seeing the much larger picture for commodities

And much more

NB - We spoke about who could be the new Fed Chair come May 2025. It looks very likely that this will be Kevin Hassett.

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

I highly recommend that you connect with Dr

Prins and

on Substack.

Our 2 previous conversations are below:

And the following 2 articles are also highly recommended reading.

