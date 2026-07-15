E.M. Burlingame: UK Collapse & The Financialist Kill Chain

Today’s podcast guest is E.M. Burlingame of E.M.’s Newsletter.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Wednesday 15th July 2026 PM UK Time.

E.M. deep dives into:

How the UK is in the final stage of a long financial collapse involving mass immigration and loss of national identity

The real history behind Britain’s problems going back to 1688 and the Bank of England

Why the City of London and a hidden financial system have controlled Britain for centuries

King Charles III’s possible plan to expose corruption before stepping aside for King William

The key difference between “restoration” and “revolution” and why restoration is the better path

How bureaucracy has replaced traditional leaders and what can still be done to fix it

Why the US and UK face similar problems and how America is responding

The danger of constant distractions like phones and how to think more clearly

Main ideas from E.M. Burlingame’s books on restoration and developing a stronger mind

Why English-speaking countries need to stand together against these forces

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

Please do subscribe to E.M.’s Newsletter. You can also connect with E.M. on X.

Books include:

The Eternal War

The Art of Being a Man

This Our Restoration: On the Duty, the Crossing, and the Eternal Claim of the Loyal and Reasonable Man

The Sovereign Mind: Of the Oppressed Free (Responsible Sovereignty)

Lord Rothbury

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.