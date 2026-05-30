End of Month Macro with Tom Bradshaw: Why 2026 Looks Like 1999

Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for May 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw, author of Beyond the Headlines.

Get your tickets to the RULE SYMPOSIUM 2026

5 small bits of housekeeping

This video was recorded on Saturday 30th May 2026 AM UK time The chart deck was also inserted on Saturday 30th May 2026 AM UK time Please do provide feedback. What do you like? Not like? What do you want to see discussed? All feedback is useful. NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below. The Contrarian Capitalist Tom Bradshaw/Beyond the Headlines Tom Bradshaw LinkedIn

Quote of the Month

Friendships that are won by awards, and not by greatness and nobility of soul, although deserved, yet are not real, and cannot be depended upon in time of adversity.

Niccolò Machiavelli

Move of the Month

Quite straight forward this month as the KOSPI (South Korea) was up a whopping 28.45%

Chart Deck

GOLD 🔴

May Close = $4,537.87 - DOWN -$78.68 (-1.70%)

SILVER 🟢

May Close = $75.29 - UP +$1.57 (+2.13%)

COPPER (per lb USD) 🟢

May Close = $6.3895 - UP +$0.3631 (+6.03%)

PLATINUM SPOT 🔴

May Close = $1,921.20 - DOWN -$63.30 (-3.19%)

PALLADIUM SPOT 🔴

May Close = $1,356.67 - DOWN -$165.83 (-10.89%)

URANIUM U308 FUTURES 🔴

May Close = $84.90 - DOWN -$1.55 (-1.79%)

NATURAL GAS (Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price) 🟢

May Close = $3.146 - UP +$0.527 (+20.12%)

Dutch TTF Natural Gas Month Futures 🟢

May Close = €46 - UP +€0.015 (+0.03%)

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) 🔴

May Close = $87.75 - DOWN -$17.65 (-16.75%)

BRENT CRUDE 🔴

May Close = $91.51 - DOWN -$19.34 (-17.45%)

DOW JONES 🟢

May Close = 51,037.09 - UP +1,384.95 points (+2.79%)

NASDAQ 🟢

May Close = 30,333.17 - UP +2,881.05 points (+10.49%)

S & P 500 🟢

May Close = 7,580.05 - UP +371.03 points (+5.15%)

RUSSELL 2000 🟢

May Close = 2,919.34 - UP +119.43 points (+4.27%)

FTSE 100 🟢

May Close = 10,409.28 - UP +30.46 points (+0.29%)

FTSE 250 🟢

May Close = 23,503 - UP +1,050 points (+4.68%)

DAX 🟢

May Close = 25,104.70 - UP +812.32 points (+3.34%)

KOSPI 🟢

May Close = 8,476.15 - UP +1,877.28 points (+28.45%)

NIKKEI 🟢

May Close = 66,198 - UP +6,506 points (+10.90%)

HANG SENG 🔴

May Close = 25,182.39 - DOWN -594.14 points (-2.30%)

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