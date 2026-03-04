Energy, Middle East, The Bigger Picture and Webinar 2.0

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 4th March 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

USA/Israel/Iran/Middle East latest (and is the USA achieving their ultimate aim?)

Jane Street/Silver and what to watch out for moving forwards

And much more!

Free Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 13th March 09:00 ET!

Adam Fayed and I hosted an asset confidentially webinar a couple of weeks ago. This was received well and we will do another one on Friday 13th March at 09:00 ET.

This time Mark Morris, who has consulted for the OCED and EU, will attend to speak about advanced structuring!

If you’re unable to attend live, simply sign up and you’ll receive a free recording of the webinar.

Register for FREE webinar

Free 1-Hour Financial Strategy Session with Adam Fayed ($700 value)

Adam Fayed and his team help clients worldwide with retirement planning, investments, property, tax strategies, trusts, insurance and Plan B.

Book your free no-obligation 1-hour consultation today using the button below and gain clarity on your financial strategy. Please mention The Contrarian Capitalist when you book!

Book my free 1-hour consultation NOW!

NB - This is not an affiliate link

Upgrade to Contrarian Capitalist Paid Today

High-conviction research, traffic-light market guidance, and early access to podcasts and macro insights, built for investors who prioritise capital protection and asymmetric opportunities.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro, and today’s market looks at who the next Supreme Leader of Iran will be. Keeping it in house for now makes sense from a ‘lack of regime change’ point of view.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

Visit GoldCore

Podcasts & Posts & Article Links

And a guest post from John Rubino