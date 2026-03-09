Eric Yeung - USA on course for a winning, grinding, pullback

Today’s podcast guest is Eric Yeung. Geopolitical and economic effects on Precious Metals and commodities. Not financial advice. Opinions are my own.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Monday 9th March 2026 AM

Topics covered in this podcast include:

Whether or not we should be surprised by the price action in Gold and Silver since US/Israel/Iran flared up (again) at the end of February

3 scenarios for USA/Iran

The Strait of Hormuz being effectively closed and the implications on Oil, Gas, Food and Water

What will happen to Dubai after the likely expat exodus? And the UAE stock and property markets?

The importance of Plan B

Trust, de-dollarization and what happens macroeconomically moving forwards

And much more

Previous Recording & Contact Information

You can follow Eric on X or on Substack at Eric Yeung

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.