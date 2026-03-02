The usual tradition on The Contrarian Capitalist is to avoid getting pulled into emotional geopolitical commentary. We focus on capital flows, commodities, and incentives, not moral narratives.

Today is an exception. As a result of this, this article is FREE for everyone.

What unfolded over the weekend has immediate and potentially structural consequences for energy markets, inflation, global liquidity, and the monetary system itself.

Well…….that was interesting!

Over the course of the weekend, the USA and Israel combined to attack Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei perished in those attacks.

Iran retaliated and aimed attacks at a bunch of other countries in the Middle East and also apparently aimed missiles at a UK airbase in Cyprus too.

Qatar and Saudi energy sites were also targeted (more on that below) as things escalated.

UAE data centres were also hit, having an impact on Amazon and other server related disruptions.

Strikes and multiple fatalities were reported in Lebanon as well on Monday 2nd March.

Gold Up & Silver Down

Gold and Silver shot up initially on the open. Gold retraced a bit but held firm.

Silver got slammed thereafter.

The Commodity Wrap mentioned that Jane Street (who kept smashing Bitcoin and have started to be sued for doing so) have taken a very large position in the SLV ETF.

Therefore, a rinse and repeat of sh*ithousing the markets is not a surprise, although I didn’t necessarily see that happening on Monday morning. Jane Street done it with Bitcoin and now it looks as though they have their sights firmly on the paper silver market.

Oil and Gas

WTI shot up to over $75 on the open but found its close at around $71.30

QatarEnergy ceased LNG production after an Iranian attack. QatarEnergy is the world’s largest LNG producer and produces roughly 20% of world output. European gas prices didn’t like that and shot up 45% initially, and finished the day up 35.96%

A massive difference from the Nat Gas spot in the USA.

Energy infrastructure is not just a commodity issue. It is a monetary issue. Europe prices risk through energy. When energy spikes, inflation expectations reprice immediately.

2 notes on Qatar. Ceasing LNG production for now is:

A) Potentially a message to the White House about the potential of a long-lasting conflict

B) It is a message too to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the European Union. More on this below.

The UAE also took a hit in the form of a drone strike on a commercial data centre. Although this is the first, it certainly will not be the last.

Maybe a counter-drone technology company might be a good place to be in at the moment?

US Equities

US equities finished the day relatively unchanged.

Bigger Picture

There is much more to all of this than meets the eye.

Tom Luongo posted a reply to someone on X on Sunday 1st March and this is worth bearing in mind.

Britain created this issue many years ago, initially through King Edward VII in the 1900’s and followed up by the Sykes-Picot Agreement.

If the objective from a US strategic standpoint is to weaken European financial dominance and reshape the existing order, then targeting energy infrastructure will lead to a big spike in prices, as we have seen today.

That = inflation.

Sustained inflation will cripple both the UK/EU financially and the ramifications from that would be huge.

A country like Japan would also suffer as they import about 90% of their oil. Inflation there would lead to the same problems but would also mean that the BoJ looks to increase rates. Increasing rates would take away the Yen Carry Trade and thus dry up liquidity.

The Yen got weaker against the USD today.

Where could this lead?

For years, the Yen Carry Trade has quietly supported global liquidity.

Ultra-low Japanese interest rates allowed capital to be borrowed cheaply in yen and deployed into higher yielding assets abroad, particularly US Treasuries and risk markets. That flow has been a hidden pillar beneath the global financial system.

But Japan imports roughly 90% of its oil. A sustained rise in energy prices would translate directly into imported inflation. If inflation pressures intensify, the Bank of Japan may have little choice but to raise rates more aggressively.

Higher Japanese rates would strengthen the incentive to unwind carry trades. Capital previously deployed overseas could begin returning home. The impact would not be marginal.

US Treasuries, which have benefited from steady foreign demand, would face a more fragile bid. Deficit financing becomes more expensive. Bond market volatility rises. Risk assets reprice.

Liquidity, which appears abundant until it is not, can evaporate quickly.

If the US dollar’s dominance is partially underpinned by global liquidity recycling through trades like this, then any structural unwind raises a larger question:

What anchors the system next?

Central banks have been accumulating gold at the fastest pace in decades. That is unlikely to be coincidence.

In a more fragmented energy world, where trust between blocs deteriorates and debt burdens remain extreme, currencies may increasingly need tangible backing to retain credibility.

A future framework could involve commodity linked credibility rather than purely debt-based expansion.

And if value settlement increasingly demands neutral, permissionless infrastructure, distributed ledger technology may play a role in how that system evolves.

We are not there yet.

But the direction of travel is becoming harder to ignore.

Final Thoughts

Setting aside moral judgments, the strategic implications are what matter for capital.

If the objective is to weaken European financial influence, consolidate long term resource security, and constrain China’s access to strategic energy inputs, then the logic behind targeting energy infrastructure becomes clearer.

Energy drives inflation.

Inflation drives monetary policy.

Monetary policy determines liquidity.

Liquidity determines everything.

A sustained energy shock would place immense pressure on the United Kingdom and the European Union, both financially and politically. It would also complicate the position of major import dependent economies such as Japan.

Whether this strategy succeeds, overreaches, or triggers unintended second order consequences is another question entirely.

Markets will tell us long before politicians do.

And right now, the signals are coming from energy, precious metals, and currency markets.

Watch energy. Watch the yen. Watch gold.

