The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

Everyone’s Panicking About Gold & Silver… Here’s Why I’m Not

A big down day does NOT mean that it is game over. This is merely a minor storm before an even bigger onwards and upwards storm.
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Oct 22, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post will look the latest on Gold, Silver, the markets and what the lay of the land currently us.

This post and video are FREE for everyone.

50% OFF! I want to extend a discount for anyone who subscribes for an annual plan. This 50% off sale will end on Friday 24th October 2025 but the discount, if you take advantage of it, remains for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist subscriber.

50% OFF FOREVER

Adam Fayed/Plan B - Get your plan in place TODAY!

This post and video are sponsored by Adam Fayed.

Adam is a published author, regular media commentator and has over 800 million social media views on Quora and beyond. He helps people looking for a plan B when it comes to their investments.

Get in touch with him using the contact information below and mention The Contrarian Capitalist podcast.

E-mail = hello@adamfayed.com

WhatsApp = ‪+44 7393 450837‬

Or via the Adam Fayed website!

Other links to sources/posts

AWS and electronical issues. A bad omen for Digital ID?

The above GSR was found on a post by Bald Guy Money on X. Not sourced and my apologies for that.

Sandwiches now have a carbon score.

And UK banking apps are now starting to push this.

UK sanctions Russia’s oil giants over Ukraine war

Netherlands’ renewables drive putting pressure on its power grid

This article by

Charles Hugh Smith

is definitely worth reading!

Charles Hugh Smith's Substack
Could a Rip-Your-Face-Off Rally in the Dollar Trigger a Global Financial Crisis?
We all know the end-game when currencies are inflated as an expedient measure to stave off insolvency: devaluation eventually has consequences as the debauched currency is eventually replaced, a process that wipes out everyone holding or using the devalued currency…
Read more
21 hours ago · 36 likes · 2 comments · Charles Hugh Smith

Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?

The Contrarian Capitalist and The Silver Academy
·
Oct 21
Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?

Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of The Silver Academy. Jon is also the director of content at MineralWEALTH, World Gold Guild and The Pickaxe (Pixy LLC).

Read full story

50% OFF! I want to extend a discount for anyone who subscribes for an annual plan. This 50% off sale will end on Friday 24th October 2025 but the discount, if you take advantage of it, remains for as long as you wish to remain a Contrarian Capitalist subscriber.

50% OFF FOREVER

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Rob Smallbone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture