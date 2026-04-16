Important Disclosure: This is a paid sponsored report. The Contrarian Capitalist has received compensation from F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU | OTCQB: FFUCF) for marketing and advertising services. This report is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell securities, or an offer to sell securities. Readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Executive Summary

The management team behind four consecutive uranium discoveries in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, including the Triple R deposit that sold to Paladin Energy for a reported C$1.14 billion, has spun out a new vehicle with 16 Athabasca Basin properties, a $6.6M market cap, and a summer 2026 drill season fully funded by a strategic partner.

The company is called F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU | OTCQB: FFUCF). It is pre discovery, pre resource, and priced accordingly. If the team can replicate past success, the current valuation represents early-stage exposure.

The Team That Built a $1.14 Billion Uranium Company Just Started Again

There is a version of the uranium story the market already understands.

Large producers. Advanced developers. Tight supply. Rising demand driven by electrification and nuclear expansion.

But historically, the largest returns in this sector have not come from buying established names at scale. They have come much earlier, at the discovery stage, when uncertainty is highest and valuations are lowest.

That is where F4 Uranium (TSXV: FFU | OTCQB: FFUCF) sits today.

The company is backed by a team responsible for multiple uranium discoveries in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, including the Triple R deposit, which was ultimately acquired by Paladin Energy in a transaction valued at approximately C$1.14 billion.

Today, F4 Uranium has a market capitalisation of approximately $6.6 million.

It is at the earliest stage of the exploration curve, with no defined resource.

The opportunity is straightforward.

If the team can repeat its past success, the upside is significant.

The Fission Track Record

In uranium exploration, track record matters.

The core team behind F4 has been involved in:

J Zone, Waterbury Lake

Triple R, Patterson Lake South

JR Zone, Patterson Lake North

Tetra Zone, Broach PW

These discoveries span more than a decade within the same geological district.

Two of those discoveries led to major value realisation events, including the sale of Fission Uranium.

The same core group, including Raymond Ashley, Sam Hartmann, Erik Sehn, and Executive Chairman Dev Randhawa, is now applying a similar approach through F4.

F4 Uranium’s Executive Chairman Mr. Dev Randwaha. He’s won The Northern Miner’s “Mining Person of the Year”, EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year (finalist), Finance Monthly’s “Deal Maker of the Year” and The Mining Journal’s “Excellence” award.

6 Reasons F4 Uranium Could Be The Most Asymmetric Bet In Uranium Right Now

Reason #1: The Same Dynasty. A Fraction of the Price

The name “Fission” means something specific in the Athabasca Basin.

It is associated with discovery, shareholder value, and a compounding track record built over multiple cycles using a consistent geological approach.

Here is the full scoreboard:

Discovery 1 - J Zone, Waterbury Lake (2010): 12,810,000 lbs. U₃O₈ Indicated. Led to the eventual sale of Fission Energy Corp. assets to Denison Mines for $85 million.

Discovery 2 - Triple R, Patterson Lake South (2012): 114,900,000 lbs. Indicated + 15,400,000 lbs. Inferred. Became Fission Uranium Corp. Ultimately acquired by Paladin Energy in a reported C$1.14 billion transaction.

Discovery 3 - JR Zone, Patterson Lake North (2022): Maiden resource 11,801,000 lbs U₃O₈ indicated. Made through F3 Uranium Corp.

Discovery 4 - Tetra Zone, Broach PW Zone (2025): Newest discovery, with mineralized plunge length more than doubling from 60 metres to 135 metres in recent drilling.

That is multiple discoveries and major value creation events.

The team behind all of it is now applying the same playbook to F4.

The difference is the stage.

F4 is pre discovery. This is the highest risk and highest reward point on the Lassonde Curve, and it is reflected in the current valuation.

The team has demonstrated a consistent ability to make discoveries in this basin.

The key question for investors is whether that success can be repeated from this starting point.

Reason #2: 16 Properties in One Micro Cap. Extreme Optionality

Most uranium explorers are built around a single project.

F4 is structured differently.

F4 holds approximately 16 projects across the Athabasca Basin totalling 157,530 hectares. Each property represents a separate geological thesis with its own risk and reward profile.

The full portfolio includes: Clearwater West, James Creek, Smart Lake, Todd Lake, Wales Lake East, Wales Lake West, Bell Lake, Bird Lake, Cree Bay, Grey Island, Henderson Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, Murphy Lake, Seahorse Lake, Beaver River, and Hearty Bay.

At a $6.6M market cap, the market is assigning roughly $400,000 per asset.

A single high-grade intercept at any one of these properties can re rate the entire company.

In uranium, this is how the discovery model works.

The Athabasca Basin remains the highest-grade uranium district in the world, where one successful drill hole can change the trajectory of a company.

This is not a flaw in the structure. It is the thesis.

Sixteen shots on goal, backed by a team with a proven discovery record.

Reason #3: Surrounded by Giants. The Best Address in Uranium

Location is critical in the Athabasca Basin.

The basin spans roughly 100,000 square kilometres, but the most valuable deposits are clustered. Arrow. Triple R. Cigar Lake. McArthur River. Hurricane. Key Lake. These are the defining assets in uranium.

F4’s properties are not in the middle of nowhere. They are in the neighbourhood.

Murphy Lake sits just 4.7km from ISOEnergy’s Hurricane Uranium Deposit, 30km northwest of Orano’s McLean Lake deposits, and 4km east of a Cameco drill hole at La Rocque Lake that hit 29.9% U₃O₈ over 7.0 metres. This is an extraordinary grade in any mining context.

Todd Lake sits within the Clearwater Domain, less than 10km south of F3 Uranium’s Tetra Zone. This discovery that more than doubled in interpreted mineralized plunge length in 2025.

Wales Lake East and West are located approximately 20-25km southwest of Paladin’s Triple R deposit. The very deposit that this same F4 team discovered in 2012 before Paladin paid a reported C$1.14 billion for it.

You don’t get to choose your neighbours in mining.

F4 has positioned itself incredibly well.

Reason #4: Funded Exploration with Reduced Dilution Pressure

In junior mining, dilution is often the primary destroyer of shareholder value.

F4 has partially addressed this at Murphy Lake.

The company has signed a definitive option agreement with UraniumX Discovery Corp. (formerly Stearman Resources) allowing the partner to earn up to a 70% interest in the Murphy Lake property by spending $18 million in exploration expenditures.

That structure means that Murphy Lake gets drilled largely at someone else’s expense. F4 retains a 30% carried interest while UraniumX funds the holes.

Drilling at Murphy Lake is scheduled to begin at the end of May 2026, funded entirely by UraniumX in accordance with the earn-in agreement. By mid-summer 2026, results from Murphy Lake will be in the market.

In junior mining, “who’s paying for the drill” is half the story.

At Murphy Lake, the answer is: not F4 shareholders.

Flow-through financing further reduces effective exploration costs on other properties, allowing F4 to maximize drill targets while protecting the share structure.

Reason #5: Modern Geophysics and Untested Targets

Athabasca uranium deposits are invisible from the surface.

F4 has spent the past year conducting modern surveys across its properties, identifying conductive corridors and structural targets consistent with known uranium systems.

Grey Island (47,913 hectares): In February 2026, F4 completed an airborne Mobile MT survey identifying multiple large-scale linear resistivity features — the electromagnetic signature of graphitic pelite structures, the same type of basement geology that hosts McArthur River, Cigar Lake, and Triple R. Grey Island has exactly one historical drill hole on its 47,913 hectares. This is a blank canvas with modern imagery now painted on it.

Cree Bay: Limited drilling in 2019 intersected the Athabasca Unconformity at 565 metres, which was roughly 350 metres deeper than expected. When the unconformity is deeper than predicted, it signals a structural offset, precisely the fault-controlled environments where uranium-bearing fluids pool and concentrate.

A September 2025 Mobile MT survey confirmed a broad resistivity-low zone through the heart of the property. Cree Bay lies along strike of an Orano/Geiger Energy joint venture 10km to the northeast.

Wales Lake: The maiden drill program in summer 2025 intersected conductive graphitic lithologies exactly where the geophysical models predicted, thus validating the structural approach. Only 3 of 150 VTEM conductors have been drill-tested to date.

Todd Lake: Mobile MT surveys have identified possible extensions to the Patterson Lake Corridor and Carter Trends within the Clearwater Domain. Ground geophysical work to develop drill targets is in progress.

The technical architecture here is sound. This team has now run systematic modern geophysical surveys across its priority properties, built the target framework, and is methodically moving toward the drill.

This represents early stage exploration in its purest form.

Reason #6: A Proven Playbook

This is not the first time Dev Randhawa has done this.

In 1996, he founded Strathmore Minerals Corp. In 2007, he spun out the Canadian exploration assets into Fission Energy Corp. In 2010, Raymond Ashley’s technical team made the J Zone discovery at Waterbury Lake. In 2013, the assets were sold to Denison Mines for $85 million. That was the F1 playbook: assemble the land, build the team, make a discovery, attract a major.

Fission Uranium (F2) ran the same play. The Triple R discovery in 2012 launched a decade-long development arc that ended with Paladin Energy acquiring the company for a reported C$1.14 billion. The same team. The same basin. The same blueprint.

F3 Uranium is mid-story and is actively drilling its Tetra Zone discovery, JR Zone indicated resource estimate in late 2025 of 11,801,000 lbs U₃O₈ at an average grade of 4.41% U₃O₈, including: 10,788,000 lbs at an average grade of 12.23% U₃O₈. F3 market cap today sits at~$100M.

F4 Uranium was spun out from F3 in August 2024. F3 retained its flagship discovery zones, while F4 received a broad portfolio of exploration assets. 16 properties, 157,530 hectares, the same core exploration team, and a micro-cap valuation.

The Simple Maths: F3 vs. F4

At its core, the investment thesis for F4 comes down to one table.

F3 has an established resource and ongoing drilling. Its valuation reflects progress.

F4 has no defined resource and sits earlier in the exploration curve. Its valuation reflects uncertainty.

That difference creates the asymmetry.

At $0.08 per share, investors are not paying for a defined discovery.

They are paying for exposure to the possibility of one.

☢️ Why the Athabasca Basin Still Matters More Than Anywhere Else on Earth

The Athabasca Basin hosts 13.2% of the world’s uranium reserves, with grades running 10 to 20 times the global average. Saskatchewan was ranked the #3 jurisdiction globally for mining investment in 2023 by the Fraser Institute.

The Athabasca Basin remains one of the few jurisdictions globally that combines:

High grade deposits

Established infrastructure

Stable regulatory environment

To my understanding, there is nowhere else on Earth that combines this grade, this jurisdiction quality, and this geological endowment.

F4’s entire portfolio is located within this basin.

Before concluding, it is worth asking the obvious question: does uranium still matter?

At COP28, the U.S. and more than 20 countries pledged to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050. Today, 438 reactors are operating globally. 70 are under construction. 111 are planned. 318 more are proposed. New builds are at a 25-year high.

Demand is projected to rise 127% by 2030 and 200% by 2040, creating an estimated 240 million-pound deficit that will require new mine supply to fill.

On the supply side, Cameco has stated that an inflationary breakeven of $90/lb is needed to justify new production. Ian Purdy of Paladin Energy has described an annual deficit of 60 million lbs. per annum “out for the next decade.”

Grant Isaac, CFO of Cameco, recently said of the uranium market: “I have never felt better.”

So yes, Uranium does still matter! This puts F4 in an excellent position in my opinion.

The Catalyst Calendar: What to Watch For

For investors tracking F4 in 2026, the events that matter are:

End of May 2026: Murphy Lake drilling begins, funded by UraniumX as mentioned earlier

Summer 2026: First assay results from Murphy Lake

Summer 2026: Additional work programs at Todd Lake and Wales Lake

Ongoing: Results from Grey Island and Cree Bay target definition work

H2 2026: Potential resource estimate update for JR Zone at parent company F3 (comparable valuation reference)

Each drill result from Murphy Lake carries binary potential. The property sits in one of the most prolific neighbourhoods in uranium, is funded by a strategic partner, and will be drilled by a team that has made this exact type of hole work four times before.

The Bottom Line & Contrarian Capitalist Verdict 🟢

The uranium supply story currently reflected in major producers was built on discoveries made at much earlier stages.

F4 Uranium sits at that stage today.

At a market cap of $6.6 million, with 16 Athabasca Basin properties, run by a team with four consecutive discoveries, with partner-funded drilling beginning in weeks, the market is treating this as an early-stage exploration story.

F4 represents early-stage exposure to discovery within one of the most prospective uranium districts in the world.

F4 fits the profile of a classic contrarian setup in my opinion.

It will be added to the Contrarian Capitalist portfolio once structural setup (CC LLC and new brokerage) is complete.

F4 Uranium Corp. TSX-V: FFU | OTCQB: FFUCF | FSE: X42

ir@f4uranium.com | 1-888-614-8238 | www.f4uranium.com

DISCLAIMER: This content is disseminated on behalf of F4 Uranium Corp. and constitutes sponsored advertising. It is not investment advice. Investing in junior mining companies involves significant risk including total loss of capital. Always conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. The scientific and technical information in this article has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., VP of Exploration, a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The Contrarian Capitalist has received financial compensation in the form of $250 USD from Connect 4 Marketing Ltd for the preparation and publication of this sponsored report. This compensation creates a conflict of interest. This report is not independent research.

All information has been sourced from company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher makes no guarantee regarding accuracy or completeness.

Investors should conduct their own due diligence and review all company filings before making investment decisions.