Fed Holds. Gold Breaks $5,300. Is the Dollar About to Crack?

Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 28th January 2026 looks at Gold, Silver, The Fed and much more
Jan 28, 2026

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

  • $5,300 Gold and how high Silver could go

  • What a falling DXY means for your portfolio

  • Why the Fed not cutting rates should not be a surprise

  • Energy issues in the USA/UK and Germany

  • A snapshot of the markets and much more

Mid-week Polymarket market

The Fed did not change the rate today and they are very unlikely to in March as well, and 91% of people on Polymarket agree.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

