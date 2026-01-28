Fed Holds. Gold Breaks $5,300. Is the Dollar About to Crack?

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 28th January 2026.
This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:
$5,300 Gold and how high Silver could go
What a falling DXY means for your portfolio
Why the Fed not cutting rates should not be a surprise
Energy issues in the USA/UK and Germany
A snapshot of the markets and much more
Mid-week Polymarket market
The Fed did not change the rate today and they are very unlikely to in March as well, and 91% of people on Polymarket agree.
Podcasts & Posts
With $5,000 Gold and $100 Silver under our belts, The Sirius Report discussed a 2016 prophecy as well as the start of the resource war between the US and China.
Paul Kiker of Kiker Wealth Management talked gold, portfolio positioning and how to potentially profit from a weaker US Dollar.
There was also the 1st Contrarian Capitalist deep dive into a very profitable mining company. You can read about that below:
Rudy Havenstein: Open Q & A - Is the System Broken by Design?
News Links
Trade deal: India and EU announce FTA amid Trump tariff tensions
Gold Reacts to Japan Crisis-Risk
The Grid Will Hold - Maybe - But The Bill Will Rise
Power Diverted From Data Centers To Households Across PJM Network Amid Historic Freeze
