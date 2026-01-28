Fed Holds. Gold Breaks $5,300. Is the Dollar About to Crack?

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

$5,300 Gold and how high Silver could go

What a falling DXY means for your portfolio

Why the Fed not cutting rates should not be a surprise

Energy issues in the USA/UK and Germany

A snapshot of the markets and much more

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

Visit GoldCore

Upgrade to Paid

High-conviction research, traffic-light market guidance, and early access to podcasts and macro insights, built for investors who prioritise capital protection and asymmetric opportunities.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro. The Fed did not change the rate today and they are very unlikely to in March as well, and 91% of people on Polymarket agree.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

Podcasts & Posts

With $5,000 Gold and $100 Silver under our belts, The Sirius Report discussed a 2016 prophecy as well as the start of the resource war between the US and China.

Paul Kiker of Kiker Wealth Management talked gold, portfolio positioning and how to potentially profit from a weaker US Dollar.

There was also the 1st Contrarian Capitalist deep dive into a very profitable mining company. You can read about that below:

Rudy Havenstein: Open Q & A - Is the System Broken by Design?

News Links

Trade deal: India and EU announce FTA amid Trump tariff tensions

Gold Reacts to Japan Crisis-Risk

The Grid Will Hold - Maybe - But The Bill Will Rise

Power Diverted From Data Centers To Households Across PJM Network Amid Historic Freeze

Upgrade to Paid

High-conviction research, traffic-light market guidance, and early access to podcasts and macro insights, built for investors who prioritise capital protection and asymmetric opportunities.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Thank you Global GeoPolitics, Dr Geoffrey H Anderson, geoffrey edwards, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.