Today’s podcast guest Fernando de Cevallos of Green Parana, whose mission is to be leaders in the urban development of Ciudad del Este, promoting an environment where every resident and business finds a place that inspires growth, well-being, and opportunities for the future.
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Fernando de Cevallos on Paraguay, Ciudad del Este and Real Estate Investment Opportunities
A discussion on Paraguay's growing appeal, the investment case for CDE, property market fundamentals, practical ownership considerations, and long-term opportunities in a fast-grow region!
Jun 04, 2026
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The Contrarian Capitalist Podcast
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