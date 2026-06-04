The Contrarian Capitalist

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Fernando de Cevallos on Paraguay, Ciudad del Este and Real Estate Investment Opportunities

A discussion on Paraguay's growing appeal, the investment case for CDE, property market fundamentals, practical ownership considerations, and long-term opportunities in a fast-grow region!
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The Contrarian Capitalist
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast guest Fernando de Cevallos of Green Parana, whose mission is to be leaders in the urban development of Ciudad del Este, promoting an environment where every resident and business finds a place that inspires growth, well-being, and opportunities for the future.

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