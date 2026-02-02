First Phosphate CEO John Passalacqua on Phosphate, LFP Batteries, and Strategic Supply Chains

Today’s episode features John Passalacqua, CEO and Director of First Phosphate.

First Phosphate Corp is a Canadian mineral development company focused on extracting and purifying phosphate for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery industry, with significant projects in Quebec.

CSE: PHOS – FSE: KD0 – OTCQX: FRSPF

NB - Recorded on Monday 2nd February 2026 AM

John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate, explains:

The different types of phosphate that exist

The importance of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and Purified Phosphoric Acid (PPA)

LFP uses, current supply and demand dynamics and why the future is very bright

How First Phosphate is positioned to take advantage of this situation

CATL, China’s largest producer and their recent large orders.

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, the region & the Begin-Lamarche site

The importance of the agreement with Port Saguenay to establish the Phosphoric Acid Plant and to create a green supply chain

Shares, managements skin in the game and the team that make up First Phosphate

How much of an impact the phosphate price is on operations

Why phosphate and lithium have to work hand in hand to benefit from the coming squeeze

And much more

Our latest site visit with local, federal and international dignitaries. A strategic igneous phosphate resource for Europe?:

We recently announced our agreement with Port Saguenay for our phosphoric acid facility. Please see who was present:

https://firstphosphate.com/first-phosphate-port-saguenay-agreement/

We recently created the first LFP batteries from fully North American critical minerals:

https://firstphosphate.com/first-phosphate-produces-lfp-battery-cells-using-north-american-critical-minerals/

This development was presented at the OREBA3 conference in Montreal:

The very accessible and green-produced phosphate from Lac-St-Jean is at the heart of the Bloc’s proposed strategy for Quebec’s economy in the context of the trade and climate crises. It is a strategic and critical mineral whose niche is included in the list of Quebec’s eight characteristic economic sectors.

It is essential for electric transportation, and the First Phosphate project is a regional success that will help mitigate the effects of tariffs on wood and aluminium. Congratulations to our colleagues in the region!

A recent post from the Belgian Embassy in Ottawa:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/belgiumincanada_canada-criticalminerals-quaezbec-activity-7341926800085663744-LlFH/?

Our management and board works almost entirely for shares in the company to preserve cash for corporate development and as we believe in the future of what we are building. Our board often buys stock in the market. Our CEO also personally bought $650,000 of stock in the market between January 2025 - May 2025 while the global trade war situation was at full peak to support our stock and our shareholders.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7423301949120335872/

