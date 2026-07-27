First Phosphate Secures Quebec "Filon'' Fast Track Status – Fully Financed to FID

Today’s episode features John Passalacqua, CEO and Director of First Phosphate.

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration and development and clean technology company dedicated to building and reshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market supply chain for the production of LFP batteries in North America.

Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility, and national security. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche property, located in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Québec, Canada, represents a rare North American igneous phosphate resource producing high-purity phosphate characterized by very low levels of impurities.

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NB - Recorded on Monday 27th July 2026 PM

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Key updates from First Phosphate include:

Selected as one of three pilot companies for Quebec’s new Filon Fast Track program; Ministry will coordinate across government departments to speed permitting.

~C$50 million total capital (cash + non-repayable C$16.7M federal contribution) provides between 24 - 36 months fully funded runway through FS, permits, and FID.

Feasibility study targeted to be completed by end of 2026, start of 2027.

2029 production timeline remains on track and is further protected by reduced capital and bureaucratic risk.

The significance of Peter Kent rejoining the board.

Why the recent share-price softness is likely linked to broader small-/mid-cap risk-off selling and profit-taking after a strong prior run more than anything else.

The G7 Critical Minerals Alliance endorsement plus letters of interest from Canada, EU, Belgium, Denmark, and Italy support the mine-to-market LFP strategy.

Useful Company Information/Press Releases/Previous Conversations

(CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0)

First Phosphate Website

First Phosphate LinkedIn

First Phosphate X

First Phosphate YouTube

First Phosphate general corporate video:

Mine site video:

https://www.firstphosphate.com/BeginLamarche3D

‘‘Filon’’ Fastrack Status:

First Phosphate Selected for "Filon" Fastrack Status with the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests

Private Placement & Board Appointment Information:

First Phosphate Private Placement Raises $17.7 Million

February 2026 Podcast/Video with John Passalacqua:

DISCLAIMER: Paid advertisement on behalf of First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (OTCQX ADR: FPHOY) (FSE: KD0). This post/podcast/video is disseminated on behalf of First Phosphate Corp. The Contrarian Capitalist has received compensation from First Phosphate Corp.

Robert Smallbone (The Contrarian Capitalist) holds no securities of First Phosphate Corp. at the time of this post/podcast/video.

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