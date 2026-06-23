Important Disclosure: This is a paid sponsorship report. The Contrarian Capitalist has been compensated for featuring Formation Metals (CSE: FOMO, OTCQB: FOMTF, FSE: VF1). Nothing in this report constitutes financial, investment, or tax advice. All content is for educational and informational purposes only. Resource exploration companies are highly speculative and carry significant risk of capital loss. Past performance (of management or peers) is no guarantee of future results. Readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Formation Metals Inc. (CSE: FOMO, OTCQB: FOMTF, FSE: VF1) is a tightly held junior explorer advancing a focused portfolio of precious and critical minerals assets in Tier-1 Canadian jurisdictions.

Its flagship N2 Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt serves as the primary value driver, while secondary assets in nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium provide strategic optionality in the battery metals and strategic materials supply chains.

Incorporated in recent years and led by CEO Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., the company features a tight capital structure with approximately 60% insider ownership, zero debt, and robust working capital of roughly C$31 million following the oversubscribed C$22.4 million private placement closed in May 2026.

This positions Formation Metals Inc. to execute one of the most aggressive 2026 drill programs among Abitibi juniors: a fully funded 75,000-metre campaign at N2 aimed at validating and expanding historical mineralization to support a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate in Q3/Q4 2026.

The strategy emphasizes systematic de-risking of known gold zones through modern drilling while preserving exposure to critical minerals. This dual approach places Formation Metals at the intersection of high gold prices (which will likely go higher in the long run due to various fundamentals covered ad nauseum on The Contrarian Capitalist) and sustained demand for nickel, copper, cobalt, and titanium driven by the energy transition, EV adoption, aerospace, and defence sectors.

For seasoned metals investors, the setup offers asymmetric upside: a shallow, bulk-tonnage gold system with verifiable historical data from major operators, trading at a compelling in-situ valuation, alongside undervalued critical minerals leverage.

Abitibi Greenstone Belt

The Abitibi ranks among the world’s most prolific Archean greenstone belts, spanning northwestern Quebec and northeastern Ontario from Val-d’Or to Timmins.

It has delivered well over 200 million ounces of gold historically, along with substantial copper, zinc, and silver production, establishing it as a Tier-1 district comparable to Australia’s Kalgoorlie or Nevada’s Carlin Trend.

The belt benefits from dozens of active and past-producing mines, major operators (including Agnico Eagle and Newmont), exceptional infrastructure, and a consistently mining-friendly regulatory environment in Quebec.

Flagship N2 Gold Project: Scale, Jurisdiction, and Expansion Potential

The N2 Gold Project (approximately 4,400 ha, 87 claims, 100% owned) lies along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone, roughly 25 km south of Matagami, Quebec.

This major structural corridor has seen significant recent M&A activity, highlighted by Orezone Gold’s acquisition of the nearby Casa Berardi mine from Hecla for US$352 million upfront (part of a larger deal) in early 2026.

N2 sits just 1.5 km east of the past-producing Vezza mine and within trucking distance of existing mills, delivering road access, grid power, and permitting advantages that meaningfully reduce future capital intensity.

N2 hosts a global historical estimate of approximately 871,000 ounces of gold across six mineralized zones, compiled from work by operators including Minnova, Cyprus Canada, Agnico Eagle, and Balmoral/Wallbridge in the 1980s–2000s.

Key highlights include:

A Zone (primary focus): 10.7 Mt @ 1.52 g/t Au (~523 koz); only ~35% of strike drilled historically, with >3.1 km open; shallow depths (average ~235 m, max ~682 m) and widths reaching 85 m in recent intercepts.

RJ Zone: High-grade veins with 243 kt @ 7.82 g/t Au (~61 koz) and hits up to 51 g/t Au over 0.8 m; more than 4.75 km open.

Additional zones contribute further tonnage at 1.1–1.9 g/t Au, all open along strike and depth.

Historical drilling comprises 236 diamond holes for ~55,500 m, with strong hit rates (e.g., 84% in the A Zone).

A historical bulk sample yielded 91.7% gold recovery via flotation.

The style favours bulk-tonnage, open-pit potential with consistent near-surface mineralization, which is particularly attractive at current gold prices, where shallow resources offer lower capex and faster paths to development.

Advantages for experienced investors

Low discovery risk (decades of major-operator data mean Formation is primarily validating and expanding), significant expansion runway and encouraging early drill results.

Phase 1 intercepts such as 0.95 g/t Au over 61.1 m (including higher-grade internals) and 1.75 g/t over 30.4 m confirm continuity and widths, with visible gold observed and dozens of holes pending.

The fully funded 75,000 m program (expanded via the recent financing) targets infill and step-outs in the A and RJ zones initially, followed by broader discovery drilling across the 8 km corridor.

A maiden NI 43-101 resource is slated for Q3/Q4 2026, with a potential PEA in 2028. At an entry valuation of roughly C$49/oz in-situ (pre-expansion), N2 stands out versus Abitibi peers, with nearby toll-milling options further enhancing economics.

Risks are typical for the stage (primarily verification of historical estimates) but are mitigated through twinning, modern QA/QC, QP oversight, and the project’s advanced starting point.

Gold price leverage remains a strong tailwind and will continue to do so in my opinion.

Strategic Critical Minerals Optionality: Nickel-Copper-Cobalt and Titanium

Beyond gold, Formation Metals Inc. maintains disciplined exposure to battery and strategic metals through two 100%-owned assets, enhancing its positioning in multi-commodity demand cycles without diverting focus from N2.

The Nicobat Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (Ontario) lies in the Rainy River Greenstone Belt, 21 km south of New Gold’s Rainy River Mine. Extensive historical drilling (220+ holes, ~35,000 m by Noranda and others) outlined a non-compliant estimate of 5.3 Mt @ 0.25% Ni, 0.14% Cu, and 0.03% Co, with higher-grade zones up to 0.87% Ni and a standout intercept of 63.75 m @ 1.05% Ni + 2.18% Cu from surface.

The magmatic sulphide system in a norite-gabbro setting aligns directly with EV battery and energy storage demand.

Nickel boosts energy density and range in lithium-ion cathodes, while cobalt enhances stability, safety, and lifespan.

Both metals face supply chain vulnerabilities due to geographic concentration (e.g., Indonesia for nickel, DRC for cobalt).

Cobalt Producing & Refining Countries

Nickel Producing & Refining Countries

Nicobat’s location in a stable, infrastructure-rich jurisdiction offers potential North American sourcing advantages, though it remains early-stage with drilling deprioritized to preserve capital for N2.

The Rio Titanium Project (Quebec, ~7,440 ha, 136 claims) sits immediately adjacent to Rio Tinto’s Lac Tio mine, which happens to be one of the world’s largest ilmenite operations (~153 Mt scale, in production since the 1950s) within the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex.

It targets Fe-TiO₂ mineralization critical for high-performance aerospace alloys, defence applications, pigments, and emerging technologies. Titanium’s strategic importance continues to grow amid supply constraints and rising demand in lightweighting and advanced manufacturing.

Low-cost, early-stage work (prospecting, sampling, geophysics) adds meaningful diversification at minimal carrying cost.

Together, these assets provide optional upside in the energy transition and strategic materials supercycle while the market primarily values the gold story.

The Team & Share Structure

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., brings 15+ years of capital markets and exploration experience, having raised over C$40 million recently, backed by the Varshney Family Office’s track record in mining and real estate ventures exceeding $100 million.

Strategic advisor Roger Rosmus (Founder & CEO of Goliath Resources) adds Abitibi insight and execution credibility.

The board and technical team include Qualified Persons such as Babak V. Azar, P.Geo.

Approximately 60% insider and strategic ownership ensures strong alignment.

The share price (in USD) is $0.21 as of the close of plan on Monday 22nd June 2026.

Near-term catalysts (2026)

Steady assay releases from the ongoing drill program, potential expansions, and the maiden resource estimate. Longer-term: Resource growth toward developer status or M&A in a belt with a proven history of consolidations and takeouts.

Investment Thesis Summary

Formation Metals Inc. delivers leveraged exposure to a verifiable, expandable gold resource in one of the world’s premier districts at a discounted valuation, supported by strong funding, disciplined execution, and critical metals optionality in cobalt (battery stability and EV supply security) and titanium (aerospace/defence strategic needs).

For metals specialists, the combination of jurisdiction, metallurgy, infrastructure, and multi-commodity potential stands out versus higher-risk early-stage peers.

Success depends on drill confirmation and resource conversion, and early results appear to be encouraging.

As with all juniors, dilution and technical risks exist, but the current cash position provides a solid runway. Monitor assay flow and resource milestones closely.

Formation Metals Inc. (CSE: FOMO, OTCQB: FOMTF, FSE: VF1)

dvarshney@formationmetalsinc.com | 778-899-1780 | www.formationmetalsinc.com

DISCLAIMER: This content is disseminated on behalf of Formation Metals Inc. and constitutes sponsored advertising. It is not investment advice. Investing in junior mining companies involves significant risk including total loss of capital. Always conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

The Contrarian Capitalist has received financial compensation in the form of $250 USD from Connect 4 Marketing Ltd for the preparation and publication of this sponsored report. This compensation creates a conflict of interest. This report is not independent research.

All information has been sourced from company disclosures and publicly available information. The publisher makes no guarantee regarding accuracy or completeness.

Investors should conduct their own due diligence and review all company filings before making investment decisions.