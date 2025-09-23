The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Share post
2

Gary Savage - $10,000 Gold and $500 Silver possible within 4 years

We are halfway through the 8-year cycle in Gold and Silver. There is a lot of room left to run!
The Contrarian Capitalist
Sep 23, 2025
Transcript

Today’s podcast episode is with returning guest Gary Savage, President of the Smart Money Tracker

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 23rd September 2025 AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Gary discusses:

  • The 3 fundamental factors driving gold

  • Gold suppression and why that has collapsed

  • The short to medium term road map for Gold and Silver

  • The 8-year cycle and where we currently are in it

  • Potential exit strategies for 2029 and beyond

  • How to profit from what lays ahead

  • And much more

Contact Information

A big thank you to Gary Savage for taking out of his day to come back onto the show.

You can also follow Gary on X, or at the smart money tracker investing newsletter. The SMT is not open to new subscribers at the moment and will likely open to subscribers in December. Please follow Gary on X for updates.

You can also listen to our previous conversation back in January 2025, by using the link below.

