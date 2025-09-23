Gary Savage - $10,000 Gold and $500 Silver possible within 4 years

Today’s podcast episode is with returning guest Gary Savage, President of the Smart Money Tracker
NB - Recorded on Tuesday 23rd September 2025 AM
In this wide-ranging podcast, Gary discusses:
The 3 fundamental factors driving gold
Gold suppression and why that has collapsed
The short to medium term road map for Gold and Silver
The 8-year cycle and where we currently are in it
Potential exit strategies for 2029 and beyond
How to profit from what lays ahead
And much more
Contact Information
A big thank you to Gary Savage for taking out of his day to come back onto the show.
You can also follow Gary on X, or at the smart money tracker investing newsletter. The SMT is not open to new subscribers at the moment and will likely open to subscribers in December. Please follow Gary on X for updates.
