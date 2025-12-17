Giacomo Prandelli - Short-term bearish Oil ($40-$50) and long-term bullish ($200+)

Today’s episode features Giacomo Prandelli of the popular The Merchant's News newsletter on Substack. Giacomo Prandelli is a commodity analyst and geopolitical strategist who connects energy market movements with global events.
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 17th December AM
The following topics are covered:
The short, medium and long-term outlook for Oil
Venezuela. From sanctions to opportunity!
Maduro. Trump. Where the political game stands now
Why Venezuela’s heavy crude still matters so much for US Gulf Coast refineries
The importance of the news headlines and why we should be focused on the fundamentals
Russia. Ukraine and the shadow fleet
How the sanctions architecture actually works in practice
Shadow fleet mechanics. STS transfers. opaque ownership. price cap leakage
What could realistically tighten the screws and what that would do to crude and products flows
Guyana. the new offshore oil frontier
Exxon’s dominance so far, and the entry of other players
How Guyana changes the Atlantic Basin balance vs Brazil. US Gulf. West Africa
Key risks & potential border tensions with Venezuela
Europe’s gas and LNG outlook
How dependent Europe now is on US LNG. and how stable that flow really is
General EU Nat Gas dynamics
Is Colombia next?
Map showing the south of the USA and the shipping channel to South America
Example of recent news - Trump orders ‘blockade’ of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela | Reuters
You can connect with Giacomo Prandelli on Substack at The Merchant's News, and also on X and LinkedIn.
2 recent articles to check out are:
