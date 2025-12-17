Giacomo Prandelli - Short-term bearish Oil ($40-$50) and long-term bullish ($200+)

Today’s episode features Giacomo Prandelli of the popular The Merchant's News newsletter on Substack. Giacomo Prandelli is a commodity analyst and geopolitical strategist who connects energy market movements with global events.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 17th December AM

The following topics are covered:

The short, medium and long-term outlook for Oil Venezuela. From sanctions to opportunity! Maduro. Trump. Where the political game stands now

Why Venezuela’s heavy crude still matters so much for US Gulf Coast refineries

The importance of the news headlines and why we should be focused on the fundamentals Russia. Ukraine and the shadow fleet How the sanctions architecture actually works in practice

Shadow fleet mechanics. STS transfers. opaque ownership. price cap leakage

What could realistically tighten the screws and what that would do to crude and products flows Guyana. the new offshore oil frontier Exxon’s dominance so far, and the entry of other players

How Guyana changes the Atlantic Basin balance vs Brazil. US Gulf. West Africa

Key risks & potential border tensions with Venezuela Europe’s gas and LNG outlook How dependent Europe now is on US LNG. and how stable that flow really is

General EU Nat Gas dynamics Is Colombia next?

Map showing the south of the USA and the shipping channel to South America

Example of recent news - Trump orders ‘blockade’ of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela | Reuters

You can connect with Giacomo Prandelli on Substack at The Merchant's News, and also on X and LinkedIn.

2 recent articles to check out are:

