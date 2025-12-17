The Contrarian Capitalist

Giacomo Prandelli - Short-term bearish Oil ($40-$50) and long-term bullish ($200+)

Ignore the headlines and focus on the dynamics/fundamentals for Oil. Nat Gas also discussed.
Dec 17, 2025
Today’s episode features Giacomo Prandelli of the popular The Merchant's News newsletter on Substack. Giacomo Prandelli is a commodity analyst and geopolitical strategist who connects energy market movements with global events.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 17th December AM

The following topics are covered:

  1. The short, medium and long-term outlook for Oil

  2. Venezuela. From sanctions to opportunity!

    • Maduro. Trump. Where the political game stands now

    • Why Venezuela’s heavy crude still matters so much for US Gulf Coast refineries

    • The importance of the news headlines and why we should be focused on the fundamentals

  3. Russia. Ukraine and the shadow fleet

    • How the sanctions architecture actually works in practice

    • Shadow fleet mechanics. STS transfers. opaque ownership. price cap leakage

    • What could realistically tighten the screws and what that would do to crude and products flows

  4. Guyana. the new offshore oil frontier

    • Exxon’s dominance so far, and the entry of other players

    • How Guyana changes the Atlantic Basin balance vs Brazil. US Gulf. West Africa

    • Key risks & potential border tensions with Venezuela

  5. Europe’s gas and LNG outlook

    • How dependent Europe now is on US LNG. and how stable that flow really is

    • General EU Nat Gas dynamics

  6. Is Colombia next?

Example of recent news - Trump orders ‘blockade’ of sanctioned oil tankers leaving, entering Venezuela | Reuters

Contact Information

You can connect with Giacomo Prandelli on Substack at The Merchant's News, and also on X and LinkedIn.

2 recent articles to check out are:

