Share post
Giacomo Prandelli - US–Iran Clash and the New Energy Order: Shipping, China, Russia & Oil Beyond Hormuz

How the U.S.–Iran escalation is reshaping global oil supply routes, disrupting shipping chokepoints, and redrawing the energy map for China, Russia, and world markets
The Contrarian Capitalist and Giacomo Prandelli
Mar 03, 2026

Today’s episode features Giacomo Prandelli of the popular The Merchant's News newsletter on Substack. Giacomo Prandelli is a commodity analyst and geopolitical strategist who connects energy market movements with global events.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 3rd March 2026 AM Eastern Time

The following topics are covered:

  • The geopolitics at play at the moment given events since Friday 27th February 2026

  • Venezuela/Iran and why this move by the USA is likely designed to be a show of strength in the oil market

  • Worldwide shipping channels and why this Middle East conflict is really about USA v China

  • Why the damage has already been done and even if the Strait of Hormuz returned to normal tomorrow, why the Oil markets would NOT revert to normal!

  • How this conflict impacts Russia and European markets

  • What has happened since Friday and what could happen moving forwards

  • Why Pakistan bombing Afghanistan might be to cut off transport routes through to China

  • And much more

You can connect with Giacomo Prandelli on Substack at The Merchant's News, and also on X and LinkedIn.

You can listen to our previous from December 2025 below:

Giacomo Prandelli - Short-term bearish Oil ($40-$50) and long-term bullish ($200+)

The Contrarian Capitalist and Giacomo Prandelli
·
December 17, 2025
China Panics, Urges Ceasefire To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz As Beijing Is Addicted To Cheap Iranian Crude | ZeroHedge

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

