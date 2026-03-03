Giacomo Prandelli - US–Iran Clash and the New Energy Order: Shipping, China, Russia & Oil Beyond Hormuz

Today’s episode features Giacomo Prandelli of the popular The Merchant's News newsletter on Substack. Giacomo Prandelli is a commodity analyst and geopolitical strategist who connects energy market movements with global events.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 3rd March 2026 AM Eastern Time

The following topics are covered:

The geopolitics at play at the moment given events since Friday 27th February 2026

Venezuela/Iran and why this move by the USA is likely designed to be a show of strength in the oil market

Worldwide shipping channels and why this Middle East conflict is really about USA v China

Why the damage has already been done and even if the Strait of Hormuz returned to normal tomorrow, why the Oil markets would NOT revert to normal!

How this conflict impacts Russia and European markets

What has happened since Friday and what could happen moving forwards

Why Pakistan bombing Afghanistan might be to cut off transport routes through to China

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Giacomo Prandelli on Substack at The Merchant's News, and also on X and LinkedIn.

