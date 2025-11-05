Gold and Silver Slip & has New York’s Luck Run Out?

Welcome to the Mid-Week Macro from The Contrarian Capitalist.

This post will look UK Exit Taxes, Equities and Commodities Markets, Polymarket, a great opportunity for Contrarian Capitalists and much more.

This post and video are FREE for everyone.

It’s Bonfire Night in the UK. You can read more about its origins here.

Mid-week Polymarket market

Polymarket | Which party will win the House in 2026?

Other links to news articles, posts and podcasts

Nigel Farage: Huge tax cuts not currently realistic - BBC News

UK Exit Tax to come into play?

Trump administration will tap emergency fund to pay partial food stamp benefits

Trump says it would be ‘hard for me’ to fund New York City if Mamdani becomes mayor

Live updates: Mamdani speaks after New York City mayoral race victory - BBC News

Surge in rooftop blazes sparks concern over Miliband’s solar panel boom

The End of Month Macro for October with Chris Stadele of

is below.

Host of The Disruptors Pod Rob Moore gave the hard truth about money, taxes and freedom!

