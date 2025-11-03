The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Gold Breaks Records & Japan Defies Gravity. But How Long Can the Euphoria Last?

Monthly Wrap OCT 2025. Gold tops $4,000, Palladium jumps 14%, and the Nikkei posts its strongest surge in years.
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
Nov 03, 2025
Welcome to the Monthly Wrap for October 2025, featuring

The Contrarian Capitalist
and
LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
.

5 small bits of housekeeping

  1. Due to family commitments and holidays, this video was recorded during the day of Monday 3rd November 2025.

  2. The chart deck was done on Friday 31st October 2025.

  3. Please do provide feedback. We want to add as much value as possible. If there is something that you do or do not like, then please do let us know. This helps us to improve this every time we do it.

  4. NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.

  If you are yet to subscribe to

    LiveSquawk Commodity Corner
    or
    The Contrarian Capitalist
    then please do so, using the buttons below.

Markets covered in this video include:

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Nikkei, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, Copper, WTI, DXY and SoyBeans all covered.

