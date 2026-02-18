The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gold, geopolitics, salmon & a free asset confidentially webinar on Friday 20th Feb!

Mid-Week Macro 18th Feb 2026
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Feb 18, 2026

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 18th February 2026.

Protect your wealth. Defend your freedom. Outsmart the system.

This post and video are FREE for everyone, and discusses:

  • A snapshot look at equities and commodities chart

  • The Free Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 20th February 2026

  • Where Oil is and what could happen moving forwards

  • And much more!

Free Asset Confidentially Webinar

International expert Adam Fayed and I are hosting an Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 20th February 19:00 CST, where we will be exploring:

• Protecting the confidentiality of your assets, including stocks, gold, bitcoin, property, and more

• Strategies to internationalize your assets while enhancing privacy and security

If you’re unable to attend live then no problem, simply sign up and you’ll receive a free recording of the webinar.

Register Now

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

Visit GoldCore

Upgrade to Paid

High-conviction research, traffic-light market guidance, and early access to podcasts and macro insights, built for investors who prioritise capital protection and asymmetric opportunities.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro, and it is a quick look at the latest odds on a rate cut change for the Fed in March. In short, not happening and I totally agree with this.

Please do subscribe to Polymarket on Substack.

Podcasts & Posts

Syntholene CEO Dan Sutton sat down and went through how Syntholene can make synthetic jet fuel for 70% less than the current market price, and much more.

Syntholene Energy Deep Dive with CEO Dan Sutton

Syntholene Energy Deep Dive with CEO Dan Sutton

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
Feb 16
Read full story

GoldCore’s Dave Russell explained the paper silver market, multiple disparities that exist and much more in our wide-ranging gold and silver conversation.

GoldCore's Dave Russell - You can't make a solar panel out of a futures contract!

GoldCore's Dave Russell - You can't make a solar panel out of a futures contract!

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
2:02 PM
Read full story

The Crude Chronicles went through an excellent chart-deck, geopolitics and why Oil really has to be at $90 a barrel.

The Crude Chronicles - Why Oil has to be $90 a barrel!

The Crude Chronicles - Why Oil has to be $90 a barrel!

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
7:30 PM
Read full story

Northstar Badcharts’ Kevin & Patrick were both on this recording, and went through why Bitcoin is in a bear market relative to gold, equities markets, oil and why there still is no ‘safe’ entry into Silver.

Bitcoin bear market when priced in Gold, and still no safe entry point for Silver!

Bitcoin bear market when priced in Gold, and still no safe entry point for Silver!

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
Feb 17
Read full story

News Links

Yields Jump After Extremely Ugly, Tailing 20Y Auction Sees Lowest Foreign Demand Since 2021

Trump DOJ Blocks Largest Copper, Gold, And Silver Extraction Site In The US Over Salmon, Sending Stock Tumbling

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rob Smallbone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture