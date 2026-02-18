Gold, geopolitics, salmon & a free asset confidentially webinar on Friday 20th Feb!

Welcome to Mid-Week Macro for Wednesday 18th February 2026.

A snapshot look at equities and commodities chart

The Free Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 20th February 2026

Where Oil is and what could happen moving forwards

Free Asset Confidentially Webinar

International expert Adam Fayed and I are hosting an Asset Confidentially Webinar on Friday 20th February 19:00 CST, where we will be exploring:

• Protecting the confidentiality of your assets, including stocks, gold, bitcoin, property, and more

• Strategies to internationalize your assets while enhancing privacy and security

If you’re unable to attend live then no problem, simply sign up and you’ll receive a free recording of the webinar.

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

Mid-week Polymarket market

Thank you Polymarket for sponsoring the mid-week macro, and it is a quick look at the latest odds on a rate cut change for the Fed in March. In short, not happening and I totally agree with this.

Podcasts & Posts

Syntholene CEO Dan Sutton sat down and went through how Syntholene can make synthetic jet fuel for 70% less than the current market price, and much more.

GoldCore’s Dave Russell explained the paper silver market, multiple disparities that exist and much more in our wide-ranging gold and silver conversation.

The Crude Chronicles went through an excellent chart-deck, geopolitics and why Oil really has to be at $90 a barrel.

Northstar Badcharts’ Kevin & Patrick were both on this recording, and went through why Bitcoin is in a bear market relative to gold, equities markets, oil and why there still is no ‘safe’ entry into Silver.

News Links

Yields Jump After Extremely Ugly, Tailing 20Y Auction Sees Lowest Foreign Demand Since 2021

Trump DOJ Blocks Largest Copper, Gold, And Silver Extraction Site In The US Over Salmon, Sending Stock Tumbling