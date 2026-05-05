Gold, Silver & a 1970s Repeat? Alasdair Macleod on UK Gilts, Energy Crisis & Market Warnings

Today’s podcast features Alasdair Macleod from the excellent MacleodFinance Substack.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

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NB - Recorded on Tuesday 5th May 2026 PM UK Time

Topics covered in this podcast include:

Western v Eastern ideology with regards to gold and silver. Why they differ

UK Gilts, why they have just hit a 28-year high, and what they are indicating

The overall state of UK politics and UK energy

Will the 2020’s play out like the 1970’s in terms of oil, yields and gold

Gold and Silver Open Interest. What is it? What the current positioning is and what this is telling us

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Conversations

You can follow Alasdair Macleod at MacleodFinance Substack or on X.

UK Gilt Yields Near 30-Year Highs As Political/Geopolitical Fears Spark Trussian Chaos

1999–2002 sale of British gold reserves

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.