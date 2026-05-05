The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

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Gold, Silver & a 1970s Repeat? Alasdair Macleod on UK Gilts, Energy Crisis & Market Warnings

East vs West gold strategy, record UK gilt yields, COMEX silver signals and the macro risks investors can’t ignore
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The Contrarian Capitalist and Alasdair Macleod
May 05, 2026

Today’s podcast features Alasdair Macleod from the excellent MacleodFinance Substack.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 5th May 2026 PM UK Time

Topics covered in this podcast include:

  • Western v Eastern ideology with regards to gold and silver. Why they differ

  • UK Gilts, why they have just hit a 28-year high, and what they are indicating

  • The overall state of UK politics and UK energy

  • Will the 2020’s play out like the 1970’s in terms of oil, yields and gold

  • Gold and Silver Open Interest. What is it? What the current positioning is and what this is telling us

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Conversations

You can follow Alasdair Macleod at MacleodFinance Substack or on X.

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MacleodFinance Substack
Comex silver grinds to a halt
Open interest in both gold and silver Comex contracts is extremely low, as we explain in this report. And it should be borne in mind that current levels of open interest represent very oversold markets ripe for a bear squeeze…
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5 days ago · 122 likes · 9 comments · Alasdair Macleod
MacleodFinance Substack
Gold: differences of opinion
MacleodFinance has received several requests for an explanation of this phenomenon from investors worried that as the situation over Iran deteriorates, or bond yields or oil prices surge that gold prices will fall. These concerns are increased by some so-called experts, often chartists forecasting lower gold and silver prices…
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17 hours ago · 43 likes · 2 comments · Alasdair Macleod

UK Gilt Yields Near 30-Year Highs As Political/Geopolitical Fears Spark Trussian Chaos

1999–2002 sale of British gold reserves

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this post/podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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