Gold, Silver & PGMs to continue onwards and upwards?

Welcome to Mid-Month Macro with Chris Stadele of

As per usual, we have a LOT to talk about!

6 small bits of housekeeping

There will be no extra chart deck (unlike the monthly wrap) but the video will look at various charts Please continue to provide feedback as it helps us to continue to provide as much value to you as possible Please subscribe to both The Contrarian Capitalist and LiveSquawk Commodity Corner using the buttons below None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors. This video was recorded just after 10:00 ET on Wednesday 15th October The Monthly Wrap for October will be recorded on Monday 3rd November

Subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist

Subscribe to LiveSquawk Commodity Corner

In recent times on The Contrarian Capitalist, we have dived into Platinum, Uranium, Palladium, Zinc, Thorium and Rhodium. You can read those deep dives below.

NB - None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.