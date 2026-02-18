GoldCore's Dave Russell - You can't make a solar panel out of a futures contract!

Today’s episode features GoldCore CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) Dave Russell.
Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST
NB - Recorded on Wednesday 18th February AM
If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.
Dave Russell, CSO of GoldCore, discusses:
Recent price movements in Gold and Silver and why they happened, and whether or not people should be concerned by them
The psychological difference between being a trader and owning physical bullion
Derivatives markets, Open Interest and the importance of understanding what is going on in those markets
A Layman’s term explanation of the paper silver market and why the current paper to physical silver ratio is north of 300:1
Why Gold is still the key commodity to watch
LBMA, COMEX & the SGE
Hecla’s Q4 results and where that Silver has headed
Why Gold is potentially becoming a Giffin Good
And more
Contact Information
UK Phone: +44 203 086 9200
Ireland Phone: +353 1 632 5010
USA Phone: +1 888 381 8130
Email: support@goldcore.com
Social Medias: X, YouTube and LinkedIn
Unlock Exclusive Access
Become a paid subscriber to gain early access to expert interview podcasts, the Friday Commodity Wrap, Sunday Market Wrap, and premium insights like the new short & long-term commodity traffic light system, bonus audios and exclusive mid and end month macro videos. Starting at just $9.17/month, it’s your edge for protecting wealth, spotting opportunities, and staying ahead of the markets.
Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!
DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.
Please also note that I am a customer of GoldCore and that the GoldCore links above are affiliate links. If you choose to use them, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. I only share organisations and events I am personally comfortable aligning with.