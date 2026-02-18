GoldCore's Dave Russell - You can't make a solar panel out of a futures contract!

Today’s episode features GoldCore CSO (Chief Strategy Officer) Dave Russell.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Wednesday 18th February AM

If you are looking to add to your physical portfolio then GoldCore is a respected international bullion dealer, delivering secure access to physical gold and silver since 2003. Known for expertise, transparent execution and a global, independently audited vaulting network.

GoldCore US Website

GoldCore UK Website

GoldCore Republic of Ireland website

Dave Russell, CSO of GoldCore, discusses:

Recent price movements in Gold and Silver and why they happened, and whether or not people should be concerned by them

The psychological difference between being a trader and owning physical bullion

Derivatives markets, Open Interest and the importance of understanding what is going on in those markets

A Layman’s term explanation of the paper silver market and why the current paper to physical silver ratio is north of 300:1

Why Gold is still the key commodity to watch

LBMA, COMEX & the SGE

Hecla’s Q4 results and where that Silver has headed

Why Gold is potentially becoming a Giffin Good

The Psychology of Money

And more

Contact Information

UK Phone: +44 203 086 9200

Ireland Phone: +353 1 632 5010

USA Phone: +1 888 381 8130

Email: support@goldcore.com

Social Medias: X, YouTube and LinkedIn

GoldCore US Website

GoldCore UK Website

GoldCore Republic of Ireland website

Unlock Exclusive Access

Become a paid subscriber to gain early access to expert interview podcasts, the Friday Commodity Wrap, Sunday Market Wrap, and premium insights like the new short & long-term commodity traffic light system, bonus audios and exclusive mid and end month macro videos. Starting at just $9.17/month, it’s your edge for protecting wealth, spotting opportunities, and staying ahead of the markets.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast/video should be construed as financial or investment advice. All content is provided for educational and informational purposes only. The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Please also note that I am a customer of GoldCore and that the GoldCore links above are affiliate links. If you choose to use them, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. I only share organisations and events I am personally comfortable aligning with.