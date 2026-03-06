Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are beginning to ripple far beyond the oil market.

This week QatarEnergy declared force majeure on some shipments as security risks in the region escalate.

When investors hear “Hormuz”, they immediately think about oil or LNG.

But there is another strategic commodity moving through the same narrow shipping lane that receives far less attention.

Helium.

If the crisis worsens, global supply chains for this critical element could be disrupted very quickly, leading to potentially disastrous consequences.

What is Helium?

Helium is a colourless, odourless noble gas and the second lightest element in the universe after hydrogen.

It is chemically inert, meaning it does not react with other elements. Arguably its most remarkable property is its extremely low boiling point.

Helium becomes liquid at roughly minus 269°C, making it the coldest liquid substance known.

This property makes helium essential for technologies that require extremely low temperatures and stable environments.

Unlike many industrial gases, helium is also effectively finite.

Most helium on Earth forms through the radioactive decay of uranium and thorium inside rocks over millions of years. The gas slowly accumulates in underground natural gas reservoirs where it can be captured during gas processing.

Once helium escapes into the atmosphere, it eventually drifts into space. In practical terms, it cannot be economically recovered.

What Is Helium used for?

Most people associate helium with balloons, but that represents only a tiny fraction of global demand.

In reality, helium quietly supports some of the most advanced sectors of the modern economy.

Hospitals rely on liquid helium to cool the superconducting magnets inside MRI scanners. Without helium, many medical imaging systems cannot operate.

Semiconductor manufacturers use helium in chip fabrication to control heat and maintain ultra clean environments.

Space launch systems depend on helium to pressurize rocket fuel tanks and purge engines before launch. Agencies such as NASA rely on it extensively.

Helium is also used in:

Fibre optics manufacturing

Scientific laboratories

Precision welding

In short, helium sits upstream of healthcare, electronics, aerospace and advanced research.

Where the World’s Helium Comes From

Global helium supply is highly concentrated.

A small number of countries dominate production, including the United States, Qatar, Algeria, and Russia.

Qatar is one of the most important suppliers because helium is extracted as a byproduct of natural gas production from the massive North Field.

After processing, the helium is liquefied and shipped overseas.

And every one of those shipments must pass through the Strait of Hormuz.