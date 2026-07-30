Today’s post is a written interview with Mickey M Maini, founder of the Solstice Laboratory and author of The Entropy Trap. It is an excellent book, one which I have read twice already, and one which will help to shape my thoughts about the inflationary/possible deflationary environment that we might see moving forwards.

Apart from adding the necessary social media links, putting certain words/phrases in bold and a small bit of format editing for readability purposes, all answers are the words of Mickey M Maini.

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About

Mickey M Maini is the founder of Solstice Laboratory, an independent research centre applying physics to financial systems, and the author of The Entropy Trap: What Physics Knows That Markets Don’t (foreword by James Rickards).

1 - Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0GX36VQGP

2 - X - https://x.com/thesolsticelabs

3 - Website - https://solsticelabs.com/

4 - Substack - Solstice Laboratory

1. You test everything against centuries of monetary history. Why should an investor with a thirty-year horizon care what happened to Rome?

The silver coin that ran the Roman world for four centuries ended its life at 2 percent silver. The pound ran global trade for a hundred years, then lost over ninety percent of its reserve role in two generations. The dollar system we treat as permanent dates to 1971 — younger than most mortgages — and it has already lost 87 percent of its purchasing power, with its reserve share down from 73 percent to under 60 since 2000. Monetary regimes are the least permanent thing investors treat as permanent.

History is also the only out-of-sample data a monetary framework can face — ours was tested against transitions across six civilizations. The finding wasn’t a date. It was an order. Systems exhaust their tools in sequence — monetary, then fiscal, then regulatory, then political, then coercion — and nothing in the record skipped a step or reversed from the late stages.

Read today’s board against that order: easing that no longer transmits, fiscal dominance, and now a literal toll on the world’s most important strait. Coercion-stage economics, arriving on schedule.

History doesn’t repeat. But monetary systems die in the same order.

2. The Entropy Trap documents false dawns across history i.e. rallies that looked like healing and then didn’t. What’s the test to determine this?

In April 1930, Jesse Livermore — the most feared short seller alive, the man who had just made $100 million in the crash — covered his shorts and went long. Prices had recovered. He was watching the wrong instrument. The system was still decaying underneath him, and within two years he was broke. The rally destroyed him, not the crash.

The test is motion, not level. In every false recovery we studied — twenty-five across the record — price improved while the stress velocity underneath stayed positive. Pressure isn’t narrated; it’s measured. Run this month through the filter: June’s ceasefire, Brent from $107 to under $70 in two weeks, inflation down to 3.5, everyone exhales.

Our reading then: trap dip — the aggregate dipped, the velocity never flipped. Three weeks later Iran closed the strait and crude repriced ten percent in a week.

The filter has a published exit, so you’ll know if I’m wrong: stress velocity negative for four consecutive quarters is a real turn, and I’ll say so in print. It has not happened once since 2008 — eighteen years of rallies, zero qualifying recoveries.

Consensus reads the level. Survivors read the motion.

3. In 1930 families were starved of information. In 2026 we drown in it. Which is more dangerous?

In 1930, a farm family in Kansas learned the banking system was failing on the morning their own bank didn’t open. The information existed. It never reached them. In 2026 the failure has inverted: every fact reaches everyone instantly — and the facts are all true. It’s the weights that are wrong.

On the morning of the June CPI release, every terminal said, 'inflation tumbles'.

True. Almost none led with the rest of the tape: a seventeenth straight month of central-bank gold buying, a record 45 percent intending to add and — for the first time in the survey’s history — zero planning to cut, the world’s busiest strait now charging a toll. All true, all public, all underweighted.

Our answer is mechanical: we don’t read opinion, we meter flows — official gold purchases, credit spreads, physical freight, whether a cut actually reaches a mortgage. Nobody moves 244 tonnes of metal to make a point on television.

Instant gratification just sets the clock speed: narratives reprice in minutes, but the flows that contradict them settle in weeks. That gap is where most people get hurt — and where measurement earns its keep.

The scarce resource isn’t information. It’s weighting.

4. You say the ‘level fallacy’ is the most expensive mistake in macro. Can you explain this please.

For thirty years the smartest people in finance have gone broke shorting Japan — the trade even has a name: the widowmaker. Japan carries 230 percent debt-to-GDP, the largest level on earth, and its bond market yawns. Greece collapsed at 146. Same disease by the level; opposite fates.

That is the level fallacy: reading a big number as a dangerous number. Danger lives in the motion — velocity, acceleration, the change in acceleration. A parked car and a car at 100 mph can occupy the same spot on the road; only one of them kills you.

The story underneath, the part the market doesn’t price: Japan isn’t safe. Japan is frozen. The Bank of Japan bought the motion out of its own bond market — the volatility didn’t disappear, it moved onto the sovereign balance sheet, where nobody marks it. Calm was purchased, not earned. That is the entropy trap in a single country.

America’s level, roughly 123 percent, is survivable — Japan proves it. The motion is not Japanese: $155 billion of new borrowing a month, a 30-year above five percent, interest compounding faster than the economy grows — running on the one input Japan never needed, the world’s trust in the currency it borrows in.

Our composite stress reading sits at 1.73, inside the band where past systems changed state. Watching the level today is Livermore’s mistake at national scale.

Levels can be managed. Motion can’t be faked.

5. At what point does this inflationary era flip deflationary — and how would we know it’s starting?

It’s a trapdoor, not a date. The mechanism: inflation forces tightening; tightening meets record leverage; something breaks; credit contracts faster than any central bank can print; a deflationary air-pocket; then a rescue larger than the last.

The sequence is inflation, deflation, then the bigger inflation. 2008 took $700 billion and seven years to deploy. 2020 took $5 trillion and eighteen months. More fuel, less altitude — that arithmetic is the whole story.

The hinge is measurable, and three meters are live. Transmission is dying: the December cut, measured across mortgages, spreads, and long yields, moved almost nothing — when cuts stop cutting, you are standing on the trapdoor.

Credit prices none of it: high-yield at 269 basis points, a whisker off generational tights, through a tanker war. And the 2026–27 refinancing walls arrive into five-percent-plus long rates. Our credit clock runs in months, not years.

The pushback is always ‘the Fed will just print.’ Yes — that’s the third act, not the second, and the people who confuse the acts sell the bottom of one and buy the top of the other.

Deflation isn’t the opposite of this inflation. It’s the doorway to the bigger one.

6. What does a plan look like for someone who accepts the deflationary diagnosis?

Joseph Kennedy held cash through the carnage of 1929 to 1932 while braver men averaged down, and in 1933 he bought Chicago’s Merchandise Mart at crisis prices. He wasn’t fearless. He had decided in calm weather what a real bottom looked like, and he refused to act until he saw one. A plan is not a forecast. It’s architecture plus patience.

The architecture is three layers. A trust layer — gold and hard assets, roughly a quarter to a third — that depends on nobody’s promise. A strategic layer, forty to fifty percent, in what the physical world cannot run without: energy, grid, critical materials.

A liquidity layer, ten to fifteen percent, because the best assets of the next decade will be sold cheap by people who kept no cash. One sentence of filters over every position: real over financial, scarce over printable, short over long, distributed over concentrated, liquid over locked.

The readings add the timing, and right now they say don’t chase. Gold, against a money supply growing at its fastest pace since 2022, is cheaper than at almost any point in the fiat era — while central banks bought a seventeenth straight month — and credit is priced for a world with no tanker war in it. Patience is a position.

You can’t forecast the storm’s date; you can be the one holding cash and a keel when it hits.

7. Markets run on fear and greed. How do you actually take emotion out of preparing for what’s coming?

When the June CPI figures were released, the market read one number and felt relief. June CPI fell 0.4 percent, the biggest monthly drop since April 2020, and within minutes traders were pricing a friendlier Fed. Nobody decided this. Millions of people felt it simultaneously and called the feeling analysis.

Our panel read the same print without a pulse. The entire decline was energy, and energy had already reversed — Brent rose more than ten percent that week, and a 20 percent toll on all Hormuz cargo went live that same afternoon.

Our saw-tooth gauge, which measures the spread between what’s re-accelerating and what’s falling, widened on the print. In 1930 the market rallied 48 percent on exactly this kind of relief, then lost 86. The feeling was real. The reading was wrong.

You don’t remove emotion; you take away its job. Emotion fills the gap where instruments are missing — a pilot in fog doesn’t try to feel less, he flies the panel. Write your rules in calm weather; act on triggers, not headlines.

Feelings trade the headline. Instruments trade the mechanism.

8. You pointed out that the world is converting from open roads to toll booths. Can you explain this and provide an example please.

Thesis: the toll era has begun. The Toll Doctrine — published in May as framework — says fragmenting systems convert chokepoints from public goods into revenue.

In mid-July it became a tariff schedule: twenty percent of cargo value to transit Hormuz, roughly $32 million per supertanker, against the two million Iran used to extort.

The defense. The tell is that Iran’s foreign minister isn’t disputing the principle — only who collects. When both sides agree passage is a product, that’s a regime change, not a headline. Next on the map: advanced chips, rare-earth processing, undersea cables, ports, reserve-currency plumbing.

Investment translation in one line: own the booth, not the traffic. Tollable assets are physical, scarce, mostly boring, and structurally underpriced because the market still models them as free roads.

Globalization was a free road. The toll booths are going up — and they take payment in advance.

9. AI: the biggest story in markets. Revolution or bubble?

Thesis: AI is a genuine revolution financed like a bubble — both at once — and the money is made by respecting the sequence. The technology survives; much of the financing won’t; and the tell is in credit, not equities.

The defense. The financing is the 1990s telecom playbook at ten times the scale — hyperscaler capital spending toward $700 billion this year, up over a third. One name carries the story, and it isn’t Nvidia: Oracle.

Credit default swaps at a record near 200 basis points; roughly $125 billion of debt against $17 billion of nine-month operating cash flow; free cash flow deeply negative; a quarter-trillion in off-balance-sheet leases; capex guided toward $95 billion. Equity says AI is the future. Credit says someone’s balance sheet is paying for that future upfront. Both are right.

Railroads, telegraph, telecom: real technology, ruined financiers, and the infrastructure productive in stronger hands a decade later. In mid-July IBM fell 25 percent on one miss — the complex is starting to answer questions. The durable trade is the physics layer: compute is the new oil, power is the new constraint.

Watch credit, not keynotes.

10. Which market do you think is the most mispriced on earth right now?

Thesis: credit. High-yield spreads sit at 269 basis points — a whisker off generational tights — while tankers burn, the world’s main oil artery charges a 20 percent toll, and the Fed’s last cut measurably reached nothing. Every market has repriced the war except the one with the most to lose.

The defense. The consensus calls it complacency; the real story is architecture. In October 1907 the Knickerbocker Trust collapsed and took the American banking system with it — the trusts sat outside the clearinghouse, where nobody could see their books.

Panics don’t start where risk is biggest; they start where pricing is weakest. 2008 began in paper marked to model. Today a huge share of credit risk sits in private funds marked quarterly and optimistically. The market didn’t stop worrying. It stopped being able to see — 1907, rebuilt at scale.

What ends it is boring: the 2026–27 refinancing walls, when private marks meet public rates in daylight.

Spreads gap; they don’t drift. Maturity is the auditor nobody can fire.

11. Biggest risk over the next few years — the one nobody’s positioned for?

Thesis: not the crash — the order of operations. The trap runs deflation before the bigger inflation, and it kills the people who are right about the destination but leveraged on the route.

The defense. In 2008 gold fell roughly thirty percent inside the crisis before it went on to triple. The holders carried out weren’t wrong about gold — they were leveraged, early, and gone before they were proven right.

Forced selling doesn’t check your thesis; it checks your margin. That’s why the architecture holds ten to fifteen percent liquidity and no leverage in the trust layer: the plan has to survive the leg of the trip everyone forgets is on the route.

One second-order risk, one line: as the sequence hardens, the rules of moving money change — exits get taxed, tolled, and gated — so arrange holdings across jurisdictions while doing so is still administratively boring.

The trap doesn’t kill the wrong. It kills the early and the leveraged.

12. Give me your top five predictions for the next twelve months.

Thesis: five calls, each with the odds attached. These are the panel’s readings translated into probabilities — calibrated, not certain. Score me in July 2027.

1) - Credit cracks — 70 percent. High-yield spreads jump suddenly from near-record tights — in gaps, not a slow drift — as the 2026–27 refinancing wave meets five-percent-plus rates.

2) - A rescue fails in public — 60 percent. The Fed cuts, or opens a facility, and it visibly doesn’t work: mortgage rates and credit spreads barely move. Policy losing its power becomes the story.

3) - Treasuries stop protecting you — 55 percent. In the next big risk-off, the long bond doesn’t rally. The old reflex — stocks fall, bonds save you — breaks under the weight of supply.

4) - More toll booths — 80 percent. At least two more chokepoints start charging — chips, rare-earth processing, ports, payment rails. The Hormuz toll is the template, not the exception.

5) - Gold’s two clocks meet — 65 percent. The investors who sold rejoin the central banks who never stopped buying, and gold — measured against the money supply — climbs back above its long-term floor.

Notice none of them is at 100. That’s the point. Certainty is theatre; calibrated odds are measurement.

Come back in July 2027 and score me.

13. The panel you keep referring to — do you publish it? Where can readers follow the readings?

Yes. We’ve launched the Solstice letter on Substack — the panel readings publish there Solstice Laboratory, the sharpest lines go out on X at @thesolsticelabs, and the archive lives at solsticelabs.com.

The book, The Entropy Trap, carries the full framework and the historical evidence.

The book explains the machine; the letter tells you what it’s reading right now.

Enough thinking. Start measuring.