Today’s post is a guest post from Weng Honn, which looks at how he uses AI to screen oil and mining stocks.

All the work below the line is the work of Weng Honn. I have tidied up the formatting slightly, but no words have been changed. I would like to thank Weng Honn for allowing me to share this post/information with Contrarian Capitalists.

How I prompt AI to screen oil and mining stocks

The exact 5-prompt framework I use before touching an oil or mining stock

“Stop asking Claude to find the ‘most promising’ oil company”.

That’s a fair question, and it’s the same one I asked myself the first time I tried using AI to screen a commodity sector. The answer isn’t “the AI is bad at this.”

The answer is that oil, gas, and mining are some of the worst sectors to prompt casually , and some of the best to prompt well.

The prompt most people get wrong about oil and mining stocks

Here’s why. A generic prompt gives you a generic answer: biggest market cap, recent headlines, a vague nod to “strong fundamentals.” But commodity companies don’t work like software companies.

Their trailing financials swing wildly with spot prices that were $95 a barrel eighteen months ago and $65 today. Ask the AI to screen on last year’s numbers and you’re really just asking “which company benefited most from last year’s oil price”, which tells you almost nothing about which company is actually well-run.

So I built a small stack of prompts , five, specifically , that force the AI to reason the way an actual commodities analyst would, instead of the way a headline-scanner would. I use it for oil and gas. It transfers almost unchanged to mining. Below is the exact stack, in order, with why each one exists.

The 5-Layer Prompt Stack

The core idea: a commodity company can’t be judged on its own , it has to be judged against a stated price assumption, within its correct sub-segment, on the metrics that segment actually lives or dies by. Skip any one of those three things and the AI (or you) will end up comparing apples to a barrel of oil.

Here’s the stack, one layer per prompt.

Layer 1 — Classify before you screen

Oil & gas isn’t one industry. Upstream explorers, integrated majors, oilfield services, midstream pipelines, and refiners all have completely different value drivers , comparing a junior E&P to Exxon on the same scorecard is like comparing a corner bakery to a supermarket chain because they both sell bread.

Prompt: “Classify the oil & gas industry into its core sub-segments (upstream E&P, integrated majors, oilfield services, midstream, refining). For each, tell me where we currently sit in the commodity price cycle and which segment offers the best risk-adjusted entry point right now. Verify current WTI and Brent spot prices before answering.”

Why this matters: this single prompt does more work than people expect. It forces the model to commit to where in the cycle we are before it recommends anything — and it stops you from accidentally judging a refiner by an E&P company’s playbook.

Layer 2 — Normalize to a stated price, not the trailing numbers

This is the layer that separates an amateur screen from a professional one. If you don’t tell the AI what oil price to assume, it implicitly assumes “whatever it costs today, forever” — which is almost never true in a cyclical sector.

Prompt: “Screen upstream E&P companies assuming Brent averages $70/bbl over the next 12 months. Rank your top 5 by free cash flow yield, breakeven oil price, and reserve life (years of proven reserves at current production rate) at that price assumption — not trailing twelve-month financials, which are distorted by the current spot price.”

Why this matters: naming the scenario makes the whole exercise falsifiable and reusable. A reader with a more bearish oil view can re-run the exact same prompt with $55 instead of $70 and get a completely different, equally honest, answer.

Layer 3 — Screen on the metrics the sector actually runs on

Generic screening metrics (revenue growth, low debt) miss the entire point of an energy company. The metrics that matter here are industry-specific:

Reserve replacement ratio and reserve life — how many years of production are actually left in the ground

All-in sustaining cost / breakeven price — the oil price the company needs just to stay cash-flow neutral

Net debt / EBITDA at the stated price , not trailing

Capital discipline history — did management blow the last cycle’s cash at the top, or hold the line?

I fold the last one into its own prompt, because it’s the one that tells you the most about whether you can trust the company’s next decision:

Prompt: “For [company name], review the last full commodity cycle (2014–2020). Did management prioritize dividends/buybacks at the top of the cycle and preserve cash discipline in the downturn, or did they overspend on growth capex right before prices collapsed? Use this history to judge how trustworthy their current capital allocation plan is.”

I ran a version of this on three names I was already watching, and honestly the most useful part wasn’t the “winner” — it was watching how differently each company behaved the last time oil cratered.

How to practice this yourself: