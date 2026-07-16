The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

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Investor Credit Plunges to Nearly $1 Trillion: A Major Warning - with Tom Bradshaw

July Chart of the Month looks at record leverage exceeds dotcom and 2008 bubble extremes by 7–16x; What this means for potential market crashes and AI-fuelled debt.
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The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw
Jul 16, 2026

Welcome to Chart of the Month for July 2026 with The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw.

3 small bits of housekeeping

  • This video was recorded on Thursday 16th July 2026 PM UK Time.

  • None of this is to be constituted as investment or trading advice. We are NOT financial advisors.

  • Please subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist and Tom Bradshaw using the buttons below.

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The investor credit chart and what it could be signalling for U.S. equities, particularly now that investor credit has reached a record -$992 billion

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