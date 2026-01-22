Welcome to The Contrarian Capitalist. This Leyman’s terms post asks one key question.

Is Your Portfolio Ready for a Rising Yen?

A stronger yen can ripple through markets in ways many investors overlook. It tightens global liquidity, forces unwinds of leveraged positions, and disproportionately pressures NASDAQ-heavy growth stocks.

Here’s what’s happening and why it matters.

1. The Yen as a Global Funding Currency

Japan’s ultra-low interest rates have long made the yen the go-to funding currency for global investors.

The typical trade:

Borrow yen cheaply

Convert to dollars

Buy US tech, growth stocks, and other risk assets

As long as the yen stays weak, this trade works smoothly. When the yen strengthens, the economics begin to break.

2. A Stronger Yen Forces Carry Trade Unwinds

When the yen rises:

Yen-denominated debt becomes more expensive to repay

Investors rush to close positions

Risk assets are sold to buy yen

High-valuation growth stocks and long-duration assets tend to take the hardest hit. The NASDAQ often underperforms broader or more value-oriented indices in these periods.

What does this mean for investors today? And where might opportunities lie when the yen keeps climbing?