James Anderson - Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium set to surge even higher

NB - Recorded on Monday 27th October AM
James discusses:
Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium Fundamentals
The 2030’s timeframe
Gold/Silver Ratio and targets to look out for
Dow/Silver, Dow/Gold, Oil/Gold ratios and what they tell us
LBMA, COMEX & SGE
2 ETF’s that are worth monitoring
And much more
