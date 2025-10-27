The Contrarian Capitalist

The Contrarian Capitalist

1

James Anderson - Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium set to surge even higher

2030's is the timeframe, the fundamentals are in place and are NOT likely to change. Oil is likely to join the surge party sooner rather than later
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Oct 27, 2025
1
Today’s episode features SD Bullion’s

James Henry Anderson
, who has over a dozen years working in the physical wholesale and retail Bullion Industry.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Monday 27th October AM

James discusses:

  • Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium Fundamentals

  • The 2030’s timeframe

  • Gold/Silver Ratio and targets to look out for

  • Dow/Silver, Dow/Gold, Oil/Gold ratios and what they tell us

  • LBMA, COMEX & SGE

  • 2 ETF’s that are worth monitoring

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with James Henry Anderson/SD Bullion on:

X

YouTube

LinkedIn

On Substack at

James Henry Anderson

