Jay Martin – A Trump 3rd term is possible! And is Canada back on track?

From the Mississippi River to global choke points, Jay outlines the strategic shifts that matter most. We discuss debt, geopolitics, the West versus China, VRIC 2026 and much more.
Dec 03, 2025
Today’s episode features Jay Martin, President & CEO of Cambridge House International Inc. and host of The Jay Martin show.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 2nd December PM

Jay Martin discusses:

  • U.S, Venezuela, Cuba and Russia

  • The importance of the Mississippi River and Louisiana

  • Various choke points around the world i.e. Suez Canal, Malacca Strait

  • Why Canada might tentatively be back on track

  • Efficient debt v inefficient debt spending

  • China v The West - the politics differences that help to shape the world

  • Will Trump run for a 3rd term?

  • The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on 25th & 26th January 2026

  • And much more

Contact Information

Since 2011 he has expanded Cambridge House from Canada’s leading junior mining conferences to become Canada’s most recognizable brand in public venture capital. Today Cambridge House produces the largest investment conferences in the country in natural resources and hosts the largest video library of investment content in Canada.

You can connect with Jay Martin at Cambridge House.

And on The Jay Martin show on YouTube.

NB - The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is on 25th & 26th January 2026.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026 Tickets

