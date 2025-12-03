Jay Martin – A Trump 3rd term is possible! And is Canada back on track?

Today’s episode features Jay Martin, President & CEO of Cambridge House International Inc. and host of The Jay Martin show.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

Please LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE CONTRARIAN CAPITALIST

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 2nd December PM

Jay Martin discusses:

U.S, Venezuela, Cuba and Russia

The importance of the Mississippi River and Louisiana

Various choke points around the world i.e. Suez Canal, Malacca Strait

Why Canada might tentatively be back on track

Efficient debt v inefficient debt spending

China v The West - the politics differences that help to shape the world

Will Trump run for a 3rd term?

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on 25th & 26th January 2026

And much more

Contact Information

Since 2011 he has expanded Cambridge House from Canada’s leading junior mining conferences to become Canada’s most recognizable brand in public venture capital. Today Cambridge House produces the largest investment conferences in the country in natural resources and hosts the largest video library of investment content in Canada.

You can connect with Jay Martin at Cambridge House.

And on The Jay Martin show on YouTube.

NB - The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference is on 25th & 26th January 2026.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026 Tickets

ALL interview podcasts are released to PAID SUBSCRIBERS first.

Take control of your financial future with The Contrarian Capitalist. Paid members get commodity and market insights, exclusive macro videos, early interviews, and the tools to build, protect, and grow wealth in uncertain times.

Starting at just $9.17 per month (less than a couple of coffees), it’s exceptional value to protect your wealth, defend your freedom and outsmart the system.

Upgrade to Paid

Thank you for being part of The Contrarian Capitalist community!