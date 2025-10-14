Jesse Day - Gold, Silver, and Uranium Playbooks for What’s Coming Next

Today’s podcast guest is Jesse Day. Host of Commodity Culture and VRIC Media, Content Creator for Sprott.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 14th October AM

In this wide-ranging podcast, Jesse discusses:

Silver dynamics and why we need to be careful about where we are getting our news from

The Gold playbook. Where gold is going and why

A recent trade that Jesse made - and why

The Uranium playbook

Personal investment strategies/thesis (NB - not financial advice)

And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Jesse on X

Or on YouTube at Commodity Culture

Book Recommendation

Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds by Charles Mackay

NB - Not an affiliate link

