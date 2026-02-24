The Contrarian Capitalist

John Butler - Gold Manipulation, Silver Strategy & Hidden Sovereign Secrets

From cartel risk and mining jurisdiction to Yamashita’s gold, US reserves and the trader vs. bullion mindset.
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Feb 24, 2026
Today’s episode features John Butler, Author of The Amphora Report and an international investment consultant. Former FinTech CEO, hedge fund CIO, and MD at Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 24th February 2026 AM

John Butler discusses:

  • Mexican Cartels, mining and the impacts of jurisdiction risk in Mexico

  • Why John got out of his Silver trade in January 2026

  • The important mentality difference between trading and holding physical bullion

  • Using RAM to analyse opportunities within the markets

  • Decades of gold manipulation

  • Yamashita’s Gold and does the US have more than it wants to admit?

  • Will the USA do something special on 4th July 2026?

  • And much more

Contact Information & Articles of Note

You can find and connect with John Butler on Substack at The Amphora Report and also The Daughter of Time

On LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-butler-8562678/

And on Twitter/X at @butlergoldrevo

The Golden Revolution, Revisited: How to Prepare for the Remonetization of Gold

The Daughter of Time
Wikileaks on gold
The U.S. and Europe have always suppressed the rising price of gold. They intend to weaken gold’s function as an international reserve currency. They don’t want to see other countries turning to gold reserves instead of the U.S. dollar or euro…
Read more
7 days ago · 12 likes · 2 comments · John Butler
The Daughter of Time
Covert cat-and-mouse beneath the waves
The single most important duty of the Canadian government is to protect and defend our national sovereignty. There are new and disturbing reports of American nuclear submarines passing though Canadian waters without obtaining the permission of, or even notifying, the Canadian government…
Read more
a month ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · John Butler
The Amphora Report
Defensive notes on the margin
Notwithstanding the spectacular outperformance of precious metals in 2025 I do not believe they are fundamentally overvalued. A large price adjustment higher is entirely justified when taking into account the exponential growth rates of money and credit in recent years and the ongoing deterioration of government finances…
Read more
a month ago · 7 likes · John Butler
The Amphora Report
Defensive notes on the margin: UPDATE
Two weeks ago I cautioned that “investors should always be wary of markets in which speculation appears excessive.” I singled out silver as a commodity that might be attracting a large amount of speculative attention due to its comparatively low risk-adjusted margin, or RAM…
Read more
22 days ago · 12 likes · John Butler

