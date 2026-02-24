John Butler - Gold Manipulation, Silver Strategy & Hidden Sovereign Secrets

Today’s episode features John Butler, Author of The Amphora Report and an international investment consultant. Former FinTech CEO, hedge fund CIO, and MD at Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 24th February 2026 AM

John Butler discusses:

Mexican Cartels, mining and the impacts of jurisdiction risk in Mexico

Why John got out of his Silver trade in January 2026

The important mentality difference between trading and holding physical bullion

Using RAM to analyse opportunities within the markets

Decades of gold manipulation

Yamashita’s Gold and does the US have more than it wants to admit?

Will the USA do something special on 4th July 2026?

And much more

Contact Information & Articles of Note

You can find and connect with John Butler on Substack at The Amphora Report and also The Daughter of Time

On LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-butler-8562678/

And on Twitter/X at @butlergoldrevo

The Golden Revolution, Revisited: How to Prepare for the Remonetization of Gold

