John Rubino – Gold and Silver will continue to shine as big money finally wakes up!

John explores the looming 293-million-ounce silver deficit, outlooks for gold, silver, copper, uranium and oil, and what smart investors should look for in miners!
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
Dec 02, 2025
∙ Paid

Today’s podcast guest is John Rubino of the very popular

John Rubino's Substack
.

John is a former Wall Street financial analyst, an acclaimed author and a well-rounded student of history. If you are looking to learn about the markets and to understand all things finance, then please do check out his work.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 2nd December PM

John cuts through the noise with regards to:

  • Inelasticity of gold and silver

  • CME’s recent ‘cooling challenges’

  • The 293-million-ounce silver deficit forecast for 2026

  • Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium, Oil and the miners

  • Key factors to take into consideration when picking miners

  • Why big money is only just starting to enter the commodity space

  • Why precious are on an upwards trajectory for a long time

  • And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can connect with John at John Rubino’s Substack

Our previous podcast/video can be found below.

John Rubino - 2 potential Black Swan events that could impact the world

John Rubino - 2 potential Black Swan events that could impact the world

The Contrarian Capitalist
·
May 13
Read full story
John Rubino's Substack
"Inelastic" Gold Means Much Higher Prices
Economists have a useful concept called “elasticity,” which measures how one thing responds to another…
Read more
6 days ago · 49 likes · 3 comments · John Rubino
John Rubino's Substack
The Best Silver Video I've Ever Seen
These days, it’s hard to know whether a given video is genuine or AI-created. So I can’t speak for the veracity of this one…
Read more
a day ago · 62 likes · 23 comments · John Rubino

