John Rubino – Gold and Silver will continue to shine as big money finally wakes up!

John is a former Wall Street financial analyst, an acclaimed author and a well-rounded student of history. If you are looking to learn about the markets and to understand all things finance, then please do check out his work.

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 2nd December PM

John cuts through the noise with regards to:

Inelasticity of gold and silver

CME’s recent ‘cooling challenges’

The 293-million-ounce silver deficit forecast for 2026

Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium, Oil and the miners

Key factors to take into consideration when picking miners

Why big money is only just starting to enter the commodity space

Why precious are on an upwards trajectory for a long time

And much more

Contact Information & Previous Recordings

You can connect with John at John Rubino’s Substack

Our previous podcast/video can be found below.

