Jon Forrest Little - Is Silver the Next Unobtanium?

Silver shortages, vanishing supply, and crumbling trust in the system! Jon Forrest Little breaks down what’s really happening, and why!
The Contrarian Capitalist
and
The Silver Academy
Oct 21, 2025
Transcript

Today’s guest is Jon Forrest Little, publisher of

The Silver Academy
.

Jon Forrest Little is a distinguished precious metals analyst, historian, and investigative journalist renowned for his interdisciplinary expertise and groundbreaking theories.

AUDIO IS AVAILABLE HERE

NB - Recorded on Tuesday 21st October AM

In this straight talking and no holds barred episode, Jon dives into:

  • Silver dynamics at play, including current mining ratio

  • India running out of Silver (and why)

  • Central Banks starting to stockpile silver

  • M2 Money Supply and where silver is likely heading

  • Mining and the possible explosiveness of Q3 mining results

  • Lack of faith and trust in the globalist elite system

  • And much more

Contact Information

You can connect with Jon at

The Silver Academy
.

The Silver Academy
articles mentioned include:

Thank you for listening/watching. Please share this post with your network!

